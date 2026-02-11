NEET UG 2026 Application: Mistakes to avoid while applying on neet.nta.nic.in

Parijat Mishra

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the notification for NEET UG 2026 on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2026 will be conducted on May 3, 2026. The NEET UG 2026 examination will be held in the pen-and-paper mode, in a single shift, across 552 Indian cities and 14 foreign cities. The exam duration will be of three hours and will consist of 180 questions, including 45 questions from Physics, 45 from Chemistry, and 90 from Biology (45 from Botany and 45 from Zoology).

According to the notification, the fee for General candidates will be Rs 1700, for OBC-NCL and EWS candidates Rs 1600, and for SC, ST, PwD, and third gender candidates Rs 1000. If a student wishes to take the exam abroad, the fee will be Rs 9500.

NEET UG 2026 scores and ranks will be used for admissions to MBBS, BDS, Veterinary, Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Nursing courses. The examination will be conducted in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NEET UG 2026: Common mistakes to avoid

These are some of the common mistakes students make while applying for NEET UG 2026:

—Don’t wait for the deadline. The online submission of NEET UG application forms is available on the website between February 8, 2026, and March 8, 2026. Candidates can also pay the fee until 11:50 pm on March 8, 2026.

–Corrections to the NEET application forms can be made between March 10 and March 12; however, it is advised that students, in their first go, should fill the application correctly and carefully so that they don’t need to edit fields later. Sometimes, students face problems even after months of hard work due to a small mistake in the application form, which can affect their eligibility and the subsequent counselling process.

–The most common mistakes are found in personal details such as name, date of birth, parents’ names, and gender. Often, students do not cross-check the information filled in the application form with their Class 10 mark sheet or identity card, which leads to problems during document verification later on. It is advised that all details should be entered only after verifying them with official documents while filling out the form.

—Category and domicile selection are extremely important in the NEET application process. Many students select OBC-NCL, EWS, or other reservation categories without complete knowledge of the eligibility criteria or upload incorrect certificates. This can directly impact counselling and seat allocation. The decision regarding the category should be made only after reading the official information bulletin, and not based on advice from friends or social media.

–In the NEET UG 2026 application process, uploading a live photograph is mandatory. Despite this, a large number of applications get stuck every year due to blurry photos, incorrect backgrounds, wrong file sizes, or incorrect formats. Many students also fail to follow the specified guidelines while uploading signatures and fingerprints. All necessary documents should be ready beforehand, and they should be uploaded strictly according to the standards set by the NTA.

–Another major mistake is postponing the application or fee payment until the last day. Sometimes, due to technical reasons, the payment doesn’t go through completely, but students assume the application is successful. Later, they find out that the form is incomplete. It is advised that students not leave the NEET application process until the last few days, and to always check the payment status on the portal.

–The confirmation page received after submitting the form is crucial for future reference. Despite this, many students fail to download or save it, leading to problems later on.

–In today’s digital age, misinformation spreads rapidly through social media, WhatsApp forwards, and YouTube videos. Many students ignore official NTA instructions and rely on unofficial sources, leading to confusion and errors. Students should only rely on information from the official NTA website.

NEET UG 2026: Practical advice for aspirants

Based on experience, students are advised to keep all documents ready before applying, double-check every entry, note down important dates, and complete the process only according to official notifications. Filling out the application form should be considered as serious a step as preparing for the exam itself.

NEET UG is not just an exam, but a gateway to a medical career. While exam preparation is crucial, an accurate and careful application process is equally important. The right guidance and timely decisions can save students from unnecessary troubles.

— Mishra is a career counsellor expert at Allen Institute