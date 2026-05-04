NEET UG 2026 nearly 97% attendance nationwide; answer key likely in June

Last year, as per the NTA data, 22,09,318 students appeared for the NEET UG examination, held on May 4.(AI generated image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recorded 96.92 per cent turnout in the NEET-UG 2026 examination held across the country on Sunday. Out of 22,75,011 registered candidates, 22,05,035 appeared for the test across 37 states and Union Territories. Last year, as per the NTA data, 22,09,318 students appeared for the NEET UG examination, held on May 4.

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In Tamil Nadu, about 1.4 lakh students appeared for the exam across 31 centres, with many candidates in Chennai describing the paper as easier than last year. NTA confirmed that CCTV surveillance was installed at all centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms. To address the large candidate volume and summer heat, centres were equipped with power back-up, drinking water, and on-site medical support. No malpractices were reported in the state.