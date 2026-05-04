NEET UG 2026 nearly 97% attendance nationwide; answer key likely in June

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) recorded 96.92 per cent turnout in the NEET-UG 2026 examination held across the country on Sunday. Out of 22,75,011 registered candidates, 22,05,035 appeared for the test across 37 states and Union Territories. Last year, as per the NTA data, 22,09,318 students appeared for the NEET UG examination, held on May 4.
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In Tamil Nadu, about 1.4 lakh students appeared for the exam across 31 centres, with many candidates in Chennai describing the paper as easier than last year. NTA confirmed that CCTV surveillance was installed at all centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms. To address the large candidate volume and summer heat, centres were equipped with power back-up, drinking water, and on-site medical support. No malpractices were reported in the state.
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In Maharashtra’s Latur district, 16,070 students appeared out of 16,285 registered candidates, officials said. The exam was conducted at 34 centres, with Collector Rahul Kumar Meena reviewing arrangements in advance. Facilities such as shaded waiting areas, drinking water, and medical services were provided, while a control room at the collectorate addressed issues faced by students and parents in real time.
Nationwide, the NTA, along with stakeholders including district magistrates and police officials, made extensive arrangements to ensure smooth and fair conduct, including deployment of invigilators, observers, centre superintendents, and city coordinators.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited the NTA headquarters ahead of the exam to review preparations and assess readiness on the ground.
The NEET-UG 2026 results are expected to be declared in June 2026. NEET-UG continues to be the country’s largest undergraduate entrance test, serving as the gateway to MBBS, BDS, and allied medical programmes in institutions nationwide.
Based on reactions and expert reviews, this year’s paper has been described as balanced, moderately difficult, and more reliant on consistency and time management than sheer problem-solving complexity.
According to the analysis, NEET 2026 was a well-balanced paper that leaned slightly easier than last year. However, it was not a paper that could be taken lightly. Instead of testing extreme difficulty, the exam focused on discipline, conceptual clarity, and the ability to manage time effectively across sections, NEET educators noted.
“NEET 2026 was a well-balanced paper that leaned slightly easier than last year, but importantly, it tested discipline over difficulty. Physics and Chemistry required conceptual clarity and precision, while Biology remained largely accessible—with Botany introducing a time challenge due to its length,” said Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.