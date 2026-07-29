NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC announces major changes in admissions; what’s new

With the NEET UG 2026 counselling expected to commence soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced several changes in the medical admissions counselling process. In its notice dated July 28, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the medical counselling authorities of all states and Union Territories about the changes to the undergraduate medical counselling process for this year, saying that the changes are aimed at making the admission system more transparent, efficient, and feasible for aspiring medical students.
As per the reform initiated by the committee in the online NEET UG 2026 counselling process, candidates who have been allotted a seat in any counselling round and have opted for an upgrade in subsequent counselling rounds will not be required to physically report to their allotted college.
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Their admission will not be cancelled and will remain valid while participating in the next round. This change in the counselling process has provided significant relief for students and parents who could not make the necessary travel arrangements to the allotted institute due to financial and time constraints.
MCC has launched an online resignation facility for participating students to make an exit from their allotted seats without the need of visiting the allocated medical institution for physical resignation. Through this online resignation portal, candidates can quit their allotted seat within the prescribed MCC counselling rules and deadline.
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The committee has also introduced changes for candidates who are planning to participate in the NEET UG 2026 counselling under the NRI reservation. Students applying for NRI Quota seats in the deemed medical universities will now be able to upload the required documents online through the counselling portal.
MCC has also conducted several training programmes across the months of May and June 2026 for the concerned stakeholders and medical institutions to ensure the smooth implementation of these reforms. It has also urged all concerned medical authorities to participate in these training sessions to support the effective conduct of the counselling process.
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The committee has also advised the State and Union Territory medical authorities to make sure that the essential information such as seat availability, institutional fees, and other admission-related details are easily accessible to candidates. With the NEET UG re-exam results announced earlier this month, the MCC is expected to release the dates for the forthcoming NEET UG 2026 counseling process soon.