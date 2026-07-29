NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC announces major changes in admissions; what’s new

NEET UG 2026 candidates can now accept the allotted seat and simultaneously participate in the subsequent round without physically reporting to the institute (Express Photo)

With the NEET UG 2026 counselling expected to commence soon, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced several changes in the medical admissions counselling process. In its notice dated July 28, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed the medical counselling authorities of all states and Union Territories about the changes to the undergraduate medical counselling process for this year, saying that the changes are aimed at making the admission system more transparent, efficient, and feasible for aspiring medical students.

As per the reform initiated by the committee in the online NEET UG 2026 counselling process, candidates who have been allotted a seat in any counselling round and have opted for an upgrade in subsequent counselling rounds will not be required to physically report to their allotted college.