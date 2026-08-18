NEET UG 2026: MCC extends choice-filling deadline for Round 1

Candidates should ensure that their choices are submitted and locked within the revised timeline. (Image: representative)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Monday extended the choice-filling deadline for Round 1 of the NEET UG 2026 counselling process. Candidates can now submit their choices until 11:59 pm on August 18, according to an official notice issued by the MCC on August 17.

The choice-locking facility for Round 1 began at 5:30 pm on August 17. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process are advised to complete and lock their choices within the revised deadline.

The MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), issued a notice informing candidates of the extension and advising them to check the official MCC website for further updates regularly.