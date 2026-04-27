NEET UG 2026 aspirants flag admit cards download issues, NTA suggests quick tips

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 admit cards on April 26 released at its official portal neet.nta.nic.in, but for lakhs of medical aspirants, accessing their admit cards has not been smooth. A total of 22.79 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance examination, but thousands of NEET aspirants are struggling to access hall tickets under the weight of simultaneous logins, triggering server slowdowns and access failures.
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Social media platforms, particularly the microblogging site X, have quickly filled up with frustrated students unable to load the portal, with error pages and endless loading screens becoming an all-too-familiar sight. The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. As students struggle to access admit cards, NTA has shared some quick tips to resolve the issue:
–Clear browser cache and cookies
–Try downloading in Incognito/Private mode
–Use a different browser (Chrome/Firefox recommended)
–Try again after some time using a stable internet connection
–Students can also reach out to NTA’s helpline or write to them with their application number. Candidates can reach the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in.
Dear Students,
We understand how important your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card is and the stress involved in downloading it.
Many of you are facing temporary technical issues — this is common during high traffic.
Quick tips that usually solve the problem:
Clear your browser cache…
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 27, 2026
To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in and click on the admit card link. After logging in with their application number and password, they can download the hall ticket and take a printout on an A4-size sheet for exam day.
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After downloading, candidates must verify important details such as name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam centre address, photograph, and signature to ensure all information is correct. If any errors are found, candidates must immediately contact NTA through the official helpline or email support to get corrections done before the examination date.
Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 on May 3 must carry the admit card along with the self-declaration (undertaking), a valid original photo ID, passport-size and postcard-size photographs, and a personal transparent water bottle. Accepted photo ID documents include Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, driving licence.