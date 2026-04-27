NEET UG 2026 aspirants flag admit cards download issues, NTA suggests quick tips

The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. (Image: AI Generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 admit cards on April 26 released at its official portal neet.nta.nic.in, but for lakhs of medical aspirants, accessing their admit cards has not been smooth. A total of 22.79 lakh candidates have registered for the medical entrance examination, but thousands of NEET aspirants are struggling to access hall tickets under the weight of simultaneous logins, triggering server slowdowns and access failures.

Follow LIVE updates | NEET UG Admit Card 2026

Social media platforms, particularly the microblogging site X, have quickly filled up with frustrated students unable to load the portal, with error pages and endless loading screens becoming an all-too-familiar sight. The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. As students struggle to access admit cards, NTA has shared some quick tips to resolve the issue: