Karnataka gets 1,122 additional govt medical seats: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

Allocation of over 1,000 medical seats to a single state is a record achievement and stands as a testament to Karnataka's accomplishments, said Patil.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/ representative)

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Saturday announced that the state has been allocated an additional 1,122 medical seats, offering a golden opportunity for aspiring healthcare professionals.

Addressing a press conference held at Vidhana Soudha here, Patil, who is the Minister for Medical Education, said Karnataka remains at the forefront in the field of medical education in the country, and the additional seats allocated to the state will benefit districts including Koppal, Gadag, Chamarajanagar, Karwar, Kaveri, and others.

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