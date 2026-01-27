NEET UG 2026: List of important formulas for MBBS, BDS aspirant

— Vijay Soni
Formulas and rules are important for NEET UG 2026 because the exam is not about writing long explanations — it is about thinking fast and applying concepts correctly. With 180 questions in NEET UG to be solved in 180 minutes, students hardly get a minute per question. In such a situation, there is no time to rethink basic ideas or recall concepts slowly.
Read | Last 4-month blueprint to ace medical exam
When formulas, standard rules, and shortcuts are already clear in the mind, students can immediately focus on solving the NEET question rather than struggling with the basics. Memory tools like revision tricks and mnemonics play a major role in making this recall quick and stress-free.
In Physics, many questions come from areas like motion, force and energy, gravitation, properties of matter, heat and thermodynamics, electricity, magnetism, optics, modern physics, and electronics. These chapters demand quick recall of formulas, conditions, and sign conventions.
If a student remembers the standard results related to motion, energy conversion, heat transfer, current flow, magnetic effects, or image formation, the question becomes straightforward.
Formula-based shortcuts help reduce lengthy calculations, while simple memory tricks—such as linking formulas with physical meaning or units — make them easier to remember.
In Chemistry, formulas, rules, and mnemonics are equally important across all three branches. In Physical Chemistry, topics such as mole concept, solutions, thermodynamics, equilibrium, electrochemistry, and chemical kinetics depend heavily on accurate formula recall.
Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Chemistry: How to score above 150 marks
In Organic Chemistry, remembering reaction rules, mechanisms, reagents, and conditions is crucial. Mnemonics for named reactions, directing effects, and reagent behaviour help students quickly identify the correct product.
Don’t forget to read | NEET UG 2026 Toppers’ Tips
In Inorganic Chemistry, preparation is largely NCERT-based, where periodic trends, coordination compound rules, and factual properties are often asked directly. Short mnemonics and smart grouping of elements make memorisation easier and more reliable.
In Biology, success largely depends on how well a student remembers NCERT statements, definitions, rules, cycles, and sequences. Topics like cell division, plant physiology, human physiology, genetics, molecular biology, biotechnology, ecology, and evolution contain many lists and pathways that are difficult to recall under pressure.
Also Read | Tips to score above 300 in the bio section
Mnemonics play a key role here, especially for biological classifications, hormone functions, genetic laws, stages of processes, and ecological terms.
Overall, a strong command over formulas, supported by smart revision tricks and effective mnemonics, makes problem-solving faster, smoother, and more confident. It reduces panic during the exam, saves valuable time, minimises silly mistakes, and improves accuracy.
Also Read | Get 180 marks in the Physics section
When conceptual understanding is combined with instant recall, preparation turns into performance. This balanced approach is what truly helps students score well and succeed in NEET (UG).
Soni is an expert in NEET at ALLEN Career Institute Pvt Ltd, Kota
India and New Zealand will face off in the 4th T20I at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium, with India already leading the series 3-0. Suryakumar Yadav has found form just in time for the T20 World Cup, while Ishan Kishan has been a worthy replacement for the injured Tilak Varma. The pitch is expected to be a belter, with spinners also getting some help.