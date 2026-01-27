NEET UG 2026: List of important formulas for MBBS, BDS aspirant

— Vijay Soni

Formulas and rules are important for NEET UG 2026 because the exam is not about writing long explanations — it is about thinking fast and applying concepts correctly. With 180 questions in NEET UG to be solved in 180 minutes, students hardly get a minute per question. In such a situation, there is no time to rethink basic ideas or recall concepts slowly.

When formulas, standard rules, and shortcuts are already clear in the mind, students can immediately focus on solving the NEET question rather than struggling with the basics. Memory tools like revision tricks and mnemonics play a major role in making this recall quick and stress-free.

NEET UG 2026: Physics formulas

In Physics, many questions come from areas like motion, force and energy, gravitation, properties of matter, heat and thermodynamics, electricity, magnetism, optics, modern physics, and electronics. These chapters demand quick recall of formulas, conditions, and sign conventions.

If a student remembers the standard results related to motion, energy conversion, heat transfer, current flow, magnetic effects, or image formation, the question becomes straightforward.

Mnemonics for sequences, rules, and spectra further strengthen recall and help eliminate wrong options in tricky questions.

Formula-based shortcuts help reduce lengthy calculations, while simple memory tricks—such as linking formulas with physical meaning or units — make them easier to remember.

NEET UG 2026: Chemistry formulas

In Chemistry, formulas, rules, and mnemonics are equally important across all three branches. In Physical Chemistry, topics such as mole concept, solutions, thermodynamics, equilibrium, electrochemistry, and chemical kinetics depend heavily on accurate formula recall.

One forgotten term or condition can change the entire answer. Using revision tricks like writing formulas repeatedly, grouping similar expressions, and solving daily numericals helps build confidence.

In Organic Chemistry, remembering reaction rules, mechanisms, reagents, and conditions is crucial. Mnemonics for named reactions, directing effects, and reagent behaviour help students quickly identify the correct product.

In Inorganic Chemistry, preparation is largely NCERT-based, where periodic trends, coordination compound rules, and factual properties are often asked directly. Short mnemonics and smart grouping of elements make memorisation easier and more reliable.

NEET UG 2026: Biology formulas

In Biology, success largely depends on how well a student remembers NCERT statements, definitions, rules, cycles, and sequences. Topics like cell division, plant physiology, human physiology, genetics, molecular biology, biotechnology, ecology, and evolution contain many lists and pathways that are difficult to recall under pressure.

Mnemonics play a key role here, especially for biological classifications, hormone functions, genetic laws, stages of processes, and ecological terms.

Since Biology options are often very close, a clear memory of the exact line or rule helps in choosing the correct answer without confusion.

Overall, a strong command over formulas, supported by smart revision tricks and effective mnemonics, makes problem-solving faster, smoother, and more confident. It reduces panic during the exam, saves valuable time, minimises silly mistakes, and improves accuracy.

When conceptual understanding is combined with instant recall, preparation turns into performance. This balanced approach is what truly helps students score well and succeed in NEET (UG).

Soni is an expert in NEET at ALLEN Career Institute Pvt Ltd, Kota