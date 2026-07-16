NEET UG 2026 final answer keys out, results expected shortly

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination on July 16. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. According to the notice, NTA has dropped one question across each question set.
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With the final answer keys out, results are expected anytime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official student portal of NEET UG, using their login details.
The NTA conducted the re-examination on June 21 for more than 20 lakh candidates across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.
Follow these steps to access the NEET UG 2026 answer keys:
Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Log in on the site using the personal credentials
Step 3: Click on the “NEET UG 2026 answer key” link available on the homepage
Step 4: A new window will open displaying the final answer key
Step 5: Download and save for future reference
The final answer key was prepared after thorough checking. The provisional answer key was released on June 25 and a three day time period had been given to raise objections. Rs 200 per question challenged were charged from the students raising an objection. It should be noted that the amount was refundable in full if the challenge was accepted. The NTA along with a team of subject matter experts took the challenges in due consideration and prepared the final answer key accordingly. The final answer key thus prepared, is binding and cannot be contested further.
This was a re-examination conducted after the NEET paper leak. The original examination was held on May 3 and the provisional answer key was released on May 6.
Following the release of the answer key, the NEET UG 2026 result is expected shortly. The result will contain subject wise marks, total score, percentile score, category wise rank, status for admission and counselling and other important details.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG 2026 All India Quota (AIQ) counselling schedule, while state quota counselling will be handled separately by respective state authorities. Candidates will have to register on the official portal of MCC for proceeding with the counselling process at mcc.nic.in.