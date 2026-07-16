NEET UG 2026 final answer keys out, results expected shortly

NEET UG final answer keys are published on the official website. (image: ai generated)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-examination on July 16. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key by visiting the official portal at neet.nta.nic.in. According to the notice, NTA has dropped one question across each question set.

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With the final answer keys out, results are expected anytime soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official student portal of NEET UG, using their login details.

The NTA conducted the re-examination on June 21 for more than 20 lakh candidates across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.