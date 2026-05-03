NEET UG 2026 Today: What to expect in exam hall, reporting time, helplines and more

NEET UG 2026 Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NEET (UG) 2026 today on May 3. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen-and-paper mode. However, candidates eligible for compensatory time can write till 6 pm. This year, around 22.79 lakh candidates are appearing, making it one of the largest entrance exams in the country.

LIVE UPDATES | NEET-UG 2026 on May 3: Real-time updates, NTA’s instructions and more

The exam is being conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. A total of over 5,432 centres have been set up. The NEET UG admit cards were released earlier on the official website, and candidates have been advised to check all details carefully before reporting to their centres.

NEET UG 2026: Reporting time today and entry rules

Candidates are required to report between 11 am and 1:30 pm. Entry gates will close strictly at 1:30 pm. No entry will be allowed after this time under any circumstances. Students wearing customary or religious attire, or full sleeves, are advised to report early to allow time for frisking.

For entry into the exam centre, candidates must carry their printed admit card, one valid original photo ID, and two passport-size photographs. They are also advised to verify the exact centre address from the admit card and not rely only on map applications, the NTA has stated.

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Candidates are required to follow the prescribed dress code and carry only permitted items. Mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, and metallic items are not allowed inside the exam hall.

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The NTA in its notice has stated that students should rely only on official updates and not fall for rumours. They should reach centres well in advance, considering traffic and weather conditions.

What to expect at the NEET UG 2026 exam centre

NTA has put in place a detailed process for entry and verification. Candidates will undergo frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication will be carried out to verify identity. CCTV surveillance is active at all centres, with monitoring from central control rooms.

In case biometric verification cannot be completed due to technical or physical issues, candidates will not be denied entry. They will be allowed to write the exam after signing an undertaking, with manual identity verification done using valid documents.

Security and monitoring measures in NEET UG 2026

A multi-layered security system has been implemented. Question papers and materials are transported through GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort. There is end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials.

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More than 6,000 observers and over 2 lakh personnel have been deployed. Social media platforms are being monitored to prevent misinformation. Over 65 Telegram channels spreading fake papers and rumours have been blocked, and action has been initiated against those involved.

NEET UG 2026: Facilities available for candidates in exam hall

All centres have arrangements for power backup, lighting, and fans to ensure comfort during the afternoon shift. Drinking water, sanitation, and medical support are available on-site. Candidates are allowed to carry a transparent water bottle.

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Diabetic candidates can carry sugar tablets and fruits such as banana, apple, and orange. Additional biometric machines and trained staff have been deployed to ensure smooth verification and reduce delays.

NTA NEET UG helpline and contact details

For any queries, candidates can contact NTA between 10 AM and 5 PM. Helpline numbers are 011-40759000 and 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent to neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

Official updates are available on the website neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has stated that all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth, fair, and transparent conduct of NEET (UG) 2026 across all centres.