NEET UG 2026: Pradhan, K Radhakrishnan assess re-exam readiness

The NEET-UG re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21 at over 5,400 centres in 550 cities (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting with former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan to assess preparedness for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, scheduled to be held on June 21.

Radhakrishnan is also chairman of a high-powered steering committee, which is tasked with monitoring implementation of recommendations on the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to an official statement.

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Pradhan and Radhakrishnan reviewed measures being taken to strengthen examination security and surveillance systems. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, NTA officials, and representatives from the ministry.