NEET UG 2026: Pradhan, K Radhakrishnan assess re-exam readiness

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting with former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan to assess preparedness for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, scheduled to be held on June 21.
Radhakrishnan is also chairman of a high-powered steering committee, which is tasked with monitoring implementation of recommendations on the National Testing Agency (NTA), according to an official statement.
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Pradhan and Radhakrishnan reviewed measures being taken to strengthen examination security and surveillance systems. The meeting was attended by Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, NTA officials, and representatives from the ministry.
Singh briefed the members on the additional measures undertaken to strengthen examination security and ensure the smooth conduct of the examination. Measures included a comprehensive assessment of the existing surveillance mechanisms and plans for their augmentation, the statement said.
Pradhan stressed that equal priority must be given to ensuring adequate facilities and a student-friendly environment at exam centres.
The NEET-UG re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21 at over 5,400 centres in 550 cities.
Also, the Union Minister of Education has written to all Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, and Administrators, seeking their active cooperation to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly, fairly, and successfully on June 21, 2026. The Ministry of Education confirmed the development through its official X handle, signalling the seriousness with which the Centre is approaching the re-examination for over 23 lakh medical aspirants.
Minister Pradhan also flagged the prevailing severe heatwave conditions sweeping large parts of the country in his post and urged state governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure that all essential basic facilities are made available at examination centres. This directive takes on added significance given that India’s June temperature remains high in terms of heat in several states, routinely breaching 40–45°C.