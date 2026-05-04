NEET UG 2026 Cut Off: Know expected qualifying cut-off across all categories

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET-UG 2026 examination across India on Sunday, recording 96.92 per cent turnout. Out of 22.80 lakh registered candidates, 22,05,035 appeared for the test across 37 states and Union Territories. Across centres, students reported that the question paper was comparatively easier than the previous year, particularly in Biology. Physics and Chemistry sections were considered moderate, though some candidates noted tricky numerical problems. For more details on NEET UG, analysis, answer key, and counselling, click here
After exam analysis and an easy-to-moderate level of questions, students are looking for the provisional answer key and the NEET UG expected cut-off. With high attendance and an easier paper, NEET educators suggest that the NEET UG 2026 cut-off may rise slightly compared to 2025.
|Category
|Percentile
|Aakash (Marks)
|PW (Marks)
|Motion Education (Marks)
|General (UR) / EWS
|50th
|720 – 138
|720 – 135
|686 – 144
|OBC
|40th
|137 – 108
|134 – 107
|143 – 113
|SC
|40th
|137 – 108
|134 – 107
|143 – 113
|ST
|40th
|137 – 108
|134 – 107
|143 – 113
|UR-PwD
|45th
|137 – 122
|133 – 120
|143 – 127
|OBC/SC/ST-PwD
|40th
|121 – 108
|119 – 107
|126 – 113
For general students, Aakash and PW place the qualifying cut-off around 135–138 marks, while Motion Education predicts a slightly higher 144 marks at the lower end.
For reserved categories, PW and Akash claimed that the qualifying range will be between 107–137 marks, while Motion Education raises the bar to 113–143 marks, citing that students in these categories may need to score 5–10 marks more than last year to remain competitive.
While for PwD students, Aakash and PW expect qualifying ranges around 120–137 marks, while Motion Education places it slightly higher at 127–143 marks, as compared to 2025.
|Category
|Cut-Off Percentile
|Cut- Off 2025
|Cut- Off 2024
|Cut- Off 2023
|Cut- Off 2022
|Cut- Off 2021
|Cut- Off 2020
|Cut-Off 2019
|General/ EWS
|50th
|686-144
|720-162
|720-137
|715-117
|720-138
|720-147
|701-134
|General-PH
|45th
|143-127
|161-144
|720-137
|116-105
|137-122
|146-129
|133-120
|SC
|40th
|143-113
|161-127
|136-107
|116-93
|137-108
|146-113
|133-107
|ST
|40th
|143-113
|161- 127
|136-107
|116-93
|137-108
|146-113
|133-107
|OBC
|40th
|143-113
|161-127
|136-107
|116-93
|137-108
|146-113
|133-107
|SC-PH/ OBC-PH
|40th
|126-113
|143-127
|120-107
|104-93
|121-108
|128-113
|119-107
|ST-PH
|40th
|126-113
|142-127
|120-107
|104-93
|121-108
|128-113
|119-107
Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) All India Quota counselling, as well as the respective state counselling processes. The results are hosted through candidate login, and those who qualify will be eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes across India.
These percentile scores are relative and based on the highest marks secured by a candidate in the all-India merit list. Hence, the actual cut-off marks corresponding to these percentiles may vary each year.