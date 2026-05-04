NEET UG 2026 Cut Off: Know expected qualifying cut-off across all categories

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET-UG 2026 examination across India on Sunday, recording 96.92 per cent turnout. Out of 22.80 lakh registered candidates, 22,05,035 appeared for the test across 37 states and Union Territories. Across centres, students reported that the question paper was comparatively easier than the previous year, particularly in Biology. Physics and Chemistry sections were considered moderate, though some candidates noted tricky numerical problems. For more details on NEET UG, analysis, answer key, and counselling, click here

NEET 2026 Live Updates

After exam analysis and an easy-to-moderate level of questions, students are looking for the provisional answer key and the NEET UG expected cut-off. With high attendance and an easier paper, NEET educators suggest that the NEET UG 2026 cut-off may rise slightly compared to 2025.

NEET 2026 Exam Analysis

NEET UG 2026: Expected Cut-off

Category Percentile Aakash (Marks) PW (Marks) Motion Education (Marks) General (UR) / EWS 50th 720 – 138 720 – 135 686 – 144 OBC 40th 137 – 108 134 – 107 143 – 113 SC 40th 137 – 108 134 – 107 143 – 113 ST 40th 137 – 108 134 – 107 143 – 113 UR-PwD 45th 137 – 122 133 – 120 143 – 127 OBC/SC/ST-PwD 40th 121 – 108 119 – 107 126 – 113

For general students, Aakash and PW place the qualifying cut-off around 135–138 marks, while Motion Education predicts a slightly higher 144 marks at the lower end.

For reserved categories, PW and Akash claimed that the qualifying range will be between 107–137 marks, while Motion Education raises the bar to 113–143 marks, citing that students in these categories may need to score 5–10 marks more than last year to remain competitive.

While for PwD students, Aakash and PW expect qualifying ranges around 120–137 marks, while Motion Education places it slightly higher at 127–143 marks, as compared to 2025.

NEET UG 2026: Cut-off in previous years

Category Cut-Off Percentile Cut- Off 2025 Cut- Off 2024 Cut- Off 2023 Cut- Off 2022 Cut- Off 2021 Cut- Off 2020 Cut-Off 2019 General/ EWS 50th 686-144 720-162 720-137 715-117 720-138 720-147 701-134 General-PH 45th 143-127 161-144 720-137 116-105 137-122 146-129 133-120 SC 40th 143-113 161-127 136-107 116-93 137-108 146-113 133-107 ST 40th 143-113 161- 127 136-107 116-93 137-108 146-113 133-107 OBC 40th 143-113 161-127 136-107 116-93 137-108 146-113 133-107 SC-PH/ OBC-PH 40th 126-113 143-127 120-107 104-93 121-108 128-113 119-107 ST-PH 40th 126-113 142-127 120-107 104-93 121-108 128-113 119-107

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee’s (MCC) All India Quota counselling, as well as the respective state counselling processes. The results are hosted through candidate login, and those who qualify will be eligible to participate in the centralised counselling process for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes across India.

These percentile scores are relative and based on the highest marks secured by a candidate in the all-India merit list. Hence, the actual cut-off marks corresponding to these percentiles may vary each year.