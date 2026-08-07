NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised PwBD guidelines issued; no change in schedule announced

NEET UG 2026 candidates can now accept the allotted seat and simultaneously participate in the subsequent round without physically reporting to the institute (Express Photo)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued revised guidelines for the assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates ahead of NEET UG Counselling 2026. The addendum modifies certain provisions of the disability assessment framework notified on July 27 to align them with directions issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The revised guidelines update provisions related to benchmark disability certification and assessment, which will now be followed by designated disability assessment boards during the counselling process. The changes are aimed at ensuring uniform implementation of disability evaluation norms for candidates seeking admission under the PwBD quota.