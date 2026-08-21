NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to declare Round 1 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

Round 1 seat allotment result to be displayed soon for the NEET UG Counseling 2026 (Photo: AI Generated)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the results for the ongoing NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 seat allotment today, on August 21, at its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the medical counselling process can download the Round 1 seat allocation through mcc.nic.in by entering their login credentials, i.e., NEET UG roll number and password.

As per the revised schedule uploaded by the MCC on Wednesday, August 19, the NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results will be displayed any time today, while candidates allocated a seat will be required to report to the allotted college between August 22 and August 31. The medical institutes will conduct the document verification process for students enrolled under Round 1 on September 1.