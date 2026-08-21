NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to declare Round 1 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the results for the ongoing NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 seat allotment today, on August 21, at its official website. All the candidates who have registered for the medical counselling process can download the Round 1 seat allocation through mcc.nic.in by entering their login credentials, i.e., NEET UG roll number and password.
As per the revised schedule uploaded by the MCC on Wednesday, August 19, the NEET UG counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results will be displayed any time today, while candidates allocated a seat will be required to report to the allotted college between August 22 and August 31. The medical institutes will conduct the document verification process for students enrolled under Round 1 on September 1.
Check steps to download
Candidates participating in the NEET UG 2026 counselling Round 1 can use the steps mentioned below to download their Round 1 seat allotment results once released by the committee online.
Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab labelled as “UG Medical”.
Step 3: Under the candidate activity board, click on the active link for NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment results.
Step 4: Sign in using your NEET UG roll number and password.
Step 5: Enter the security PIN displayed on the screen and submit to log in.
Step 6: The Round 1 seat allotment results will be displayed on your screen.
Step 7: Download the file for any future reference.
MCC conducts the UG medical counselling process for NEET-qualified candidates seeking admission into undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing. The registrations for the counselling process were carried out from August 5 to August 15. Candidates could fill in their college and course preferences from August 6 to August 18, till 11:59 pm. The window for the choice locking facility was activated by the committee from 5:30 pm on August 17 to August 18 up to 11:59 pm.
Registered candidates need to check the official website of MCC mentioned above for early updates regarding the upcoming Round 1 seat allotment results 2026.