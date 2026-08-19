NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to release the Round 1 seat allotment shortly at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release round 1 seat allotment results any time soon for the ongoing NEET UG 2026 counselling. The phase 1 allocation list will be displayed by the committee on its official website today, August 19. Students who have registered for the undergraduate medical counselling process can check the college and courses allotted to them by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in and entering their login details such as their application number and password.
In accordance with the revised NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule released by MCC, the round 1 final allotment result will be uploaded today, August 19. Candidates who get a college or a medical seat allocation will be required to report to the institution between August 20 and August 25. The participating medical institutes will conduct the document verification process of all the students on August 26.
MCC, under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), started the registrations for the counselling process for all the NEET UG 2026 qualified students seeking admission into undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing from August 5 to August 15. Candidates were given time to fill up their preferences till August 17, up to 6 pm, while the choice locking window was active from 10 am o 6 pm on the same day.
As per the official schedule dated August 1, the registrations for round 2 of the NEET UG 2026 counselling will begin from August 25, with the last date to register as August 30 till 11 am. The counselling process will be conducted for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and all seats offered by the deemed universities, central universities, and premier institutes such as Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).
This year, around 11.21 lakh candidates cleared the minimum qualifying marks set for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. All the candidates who are participating in round 1 of the NEET UG counselling 2026 need to keep a close check on the official website mentioned above as the result is expected to be declared shortly.