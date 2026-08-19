NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to release the Round 1 seat allotment shortly at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release round 1 seat allotment results any time soon for the ongoing NEET UG 2026 counselling. The phase 1 allocation list will be displayed by the committee on its official website today, August 19. Students who have registered for the undergraduate medical counselling process can check the college and courses allotted to them by visiting the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in and entering their login details such as their application number and password.

In accordance with the revised NEET UG 2026 counselling schedule released by MCC, the round 1 final allotment result will be uploaded today, August 19. Candidates who get a college or a medical seat allocation will be required to report to the institution between August 20 and August 25. The participating medical institutes will conduct the document verification process of all the students on August 26.