NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC revises Round 1 schedule, choice locking on August 17

New dates for NEET UG 2026 Counselling Round 1 choice locking window to be announced soon (Photo: AI Generated)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026, extending the timeline for registration and choice filling. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 19.

According to the revised schedule issued by MCC, candidates can register for Round 1 and make the fee payment until August 15. Registration will remain open until 2 pm on August 15, while the payment facility will be available until 5 pm on the same day.

The choice-filling window, which opened on August 6, will remain open until 6 pm on August 17.

Candidates will be able to lock their choices on August 17 between 10 am and 6 pm. MCC will process the seat allotment on August 18, following which the Round 1 result will be declared on August 19.