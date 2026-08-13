NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC revises Round 1 schedule, choice locking on August 17

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for Round 1 of NEET UG Counselling 2026, extending the timeline for registration and choice filling. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 19.
According to the revised schedule issued by MCC, candidates can register for Round 1 and make the fee payment until August 15. Registration will remain open until 2 pm on August 15, while the payment facility will be available until 5 pm on the same day.
The choice-filling window, which opened on August 6, will remain open until 6 pm on August 17.
Candidates will be able to lock their choices on August 17 between 10 am and 6 pm. MCC will process the seat allotment on August 18, following which the Round 1 result will be declared on August 19.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to report to their respective colleges between August 20 and August 25. Verification of candidates who join their allotted institutes will be conducted on August 26.
|Counselling activity
|Revised date/time
|Registration
|August 15, 2026, till 2 pm
|Fee payment
|August 15, 2026, till 5 pm
|Choice filling
|August 17, 2026, till 6 pm
|Choice locking
|August 17, 2026, 10 am to 6 pm
|Seat allotment processing
|August 18, 2026
|Round 1 seat allotment result
|August 19, 2026
|Reporting/joining
|August 20 to 25, 2026
|Verification of joined candidates
|August 26, 2026
MCC conducts counselling for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS and BDS, under the All India Quota and other participating categories.
Candidates are advised to complete their registration, fee payment and choice-filling activities within the revised deadlines. The MCC notice also advises candidates to regularly check the official counselling website for further updates.