NEET UG 2026 counselling: A complete guide to MCC process, quotas and eligibility

With the NEET UG 2026 results declared after the alleged paper leak triggered a re-exam, now over 11 lakh MBBS aspirants will move into the next phase, which is counselling. For many students and parents, this is where confusion peaks, since the process involves multiple authorities, quotas, and rounds, each with its own rules and deadlines.

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Here’s a breakdown of how NEET UG counselling works, who conducts it, what quotas exist, and what to watch out for.

To participate in NEET UG counselling, candidates must meet a set of baseline eligibility requirements:

–They must have qualified NEET UG with the minimum percentile prescribed for their category (typically the 50th percentile for General/EWS candidates and the 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

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–Candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31 of the admission year, and must have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as core subjects.

–Indian nationals, NRIs, OCIs, and PIOs are eligible for counselling under specific seat categories.

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–Candidates from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to participate in counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities, though their broader participation in AIQ counselling has historically followed slightly different rules compared to other states.

Who conducts NEET counselling: MCC vs State authorities

A single body does not conduct NEET UG counselling. It runs on two parallel tracks:

Medical Counselling Committee

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, conducts counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges.

Along with 100 per cent of seats in central universities (such as Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, University of Delhi’s Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Millia Islamia), deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC institutions, and the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune.

State Counselling Authorities

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State Counselling Authorities separately conduct counselling for the remaining 85 per cent of state-quota seats in government colleges, as well as for 100 per cent of seats in state-run private medical colleges. Each state has its own counselling body, portal, and schedule, distinct from MCC’s.

This means a student may need to register on both the MCC portal (mcc.nic.in) and their respective state counselling portal, depending on which seats they wish to compete for.

MCC counselling: Round-by-round breakdown

MCC counselling for AIQ seats is typically conducted in four stages:

Round 1 and round 2 are the main rounds, open to all eligible registered candidates. In each round, candidates register, pay the counselling fee, fill and lock their choices of colleges and courses, and receive a seat allotment result based on their rank, category, and preferences.

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Candidates allotted a seat in round 1 can choose to accept and freeze it, accept it and still try to upgrade in round 2, or exercise a free exit and sit out of round 1 without penalty. Those who did not participate in round 1, or who exited it, become eligible to join fresh in round 2.

A key rule to note: no AIQ seats are reverted to the states after round 2 is completed, which is why students who skip both main rounds may find themselves with fewer options later.

Round 3 (Mop-Up Round) follows, largely for candidates who have not yet secured a seat or who wish to try again for a better option among remaining vacancies. Exits at this stage typically come with a forfeiture of the security deposit, unlike the free exit allowed after round 1.

Stray Vacancy Round, the final stage, fills any seats still lying vacant after the earlier rounds. This round works differently: seat allotment results are released directly, without a separate registration or choice-filling stage for already-registered candidates. Importantly, no fresh registration is permitted for deemed university seats at this stage. If a candidate accepts a stray vacancy seat and then fails to join the allotted college, their security deposit may be forfeited along with other penalties.

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The number of rounds actually held in a given year can vary depending on how many seats remain vacant; MCC has, in some past cycles, added extra rounds specifically for BDS or BSc Nursing seats after the standard MBBS and BDS rounds conclude.

How choice filling works

Once registered and the seat matrix for a round is released, candidates enter the choice-filling stage. This is also the stage where most mistakes happen. There is no cap on the number of colleges and courses a candidate can list. MCC’s advice is to list every option a student would genuinely accept, in strict order of preference, since allotment is done based on rank, category, and this ranked list.

Choices must be actively locked before the deadline; if a candidate forgets to lock them, the system automatically locks whatever was last saved.

Document verification and reporting to the allotted institute

After a seat allotment result is announced, candidates must report to the allotted institute within the specified window to complete document verification and confirm admission. This typically requires carrying both original documents and photocopies, including:

–NEET admit card

–Rank letter

–MCC provisional allotment letter

–Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and marksheets

–A valid photo ID

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–Category certificates (for OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, or PwD candidates claiming reserved seats). Category certificates must be submitted for verification at the reporting stage to claim reservation benefits; candidates registering under a reserved category but unable to produce valid certificates risk being treated as General category candidates for admission purposes.

— Four to five passport-size photographs.

—Institutes may specify additional requirements, so candidates are advised to check the allotted college’s own reporting instructions as well. Failure to report and complete verification within the given timeline generally results in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Quota and reservation structure explained

Within the 15% All India Quota seats, the Government of India has implemented specific reservations:

— 27% for OBC candidates under the Non-Creamy Layer category

— 10% for candidates under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category, in addition to existing SC, ST, and PwD reservations.

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Since AIQ seats are drawn from what individual states set aside from their own MBBS/BDS seats, a candidate’s home state doesn’t determine which AIQ seats they can compete for. AIQ counselling is open, merit-based, and nationwide, distinct from the domicile-based state quota seats.

Common mistakes to avoid

Based on patterns from previous counselling cycles, some of the most frequent errors include:

–Entering personal or academic details that don’t exactly match certificates, which can cause rejection at verification

–Forgetting to lock choices before the deadline

–Skipping Round 1 entirely under the assumption that better options will appear later, without accounting for the rule that seats aren’t reverted after Round 2

–Missing the reporting window after allotment

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–Attempting to change category details after registration, which is generally not permitted once the process is underway.

Candidates are advised to rely only on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for confirmed dates and updates, rather than provisional timelines circulating elsewhere. For more information, they can visit IE Education Portal.