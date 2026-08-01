NEET UG 2026 Counselling: AP releases state-quota list for MBBS, BDS admissions; check cut-offs

The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS) has released the AP NEET UG 2026 state rank list for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh for the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 33,220 candidates have been included in the list and can check their details on the university’s official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

The university clarified that the published list contains the NEET roll number, All India Rank and NEET score of candidates who secured the qualifying marks prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It also stated that this is only an information list and should not be treated as the final state merit list. The final merit position will be published only after online applications are invited and the submitted documents are verified.