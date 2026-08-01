NEET UG 2026 Counselling: AP releases state-quota list for MBBS, BDS admissions; check cut-offs

The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (Dr NTRUHS) has released the AP NEET UG 2026 state rank list for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Andhra Pradesh for the 2026-27 academic session. A total of 33,220 candidates have been included in the list and can check their details on the university’s official website at drntr.uhsap.in.
The university clarified that the published list contains the NEET roll number, All India Rank and NEET score of candidates who secured the qualifying marks prescribed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It also stated that this is only an information list and should not be treated as the final state merit list. The final merit position will be published only after online applications are invited and the submitted documents are verified.
READ | NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC announces major changes in admissions; what’s new
Candidates included in the list have qualified as per the NEET UG 2026 eligibility cut-offs prescribed by NTA. The qualifying cut-offs are as follows:
|Category
|Qualifying Percentile
|NEET UG 2026 Cut-off Score
|UR/EWS
|50th Percentile
|715 – 213
|OBC
|40th Percentile
|212 – 177
|SC
|40th Percentile
|212 – 177
|ST
|40th Percentile
|212 – 177
|UR/EWS-PwBD
|45th Percentile
|212 – 194
|OBC-PwBD
|40th Percentile
|193 – 177
|SC-PwBD
|40th Percentile
|193 – 177
|ST-PwBD
|40th Percentile
|191 – 177
Step 1: Candidates can follow these steps:
Step 2: Visit the official website, drntr.uhsap.in.
Step 3: Click on the AP NEET UG 2026 State Rank List link.
Step 4: The merit list PDF will open on the screen.
Step 5: Use Ctrl + F and enter the NEET roll number to search for the details.
Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference.
The publication of the state rank list is the first step towards the Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling process. Dr NTRUHS said it will issue a separate notification inviting eligible candidates to submit online applications for admission. Interested candidates have been advised to regularly monitor the university website for updates regarding the counselling schedule and application process.
After the online application window closes, the university will verify candidates’ documents before preparing the final state merit list.
The final seat allotment for MBBS and BDS admissions will be carried out through the counselling process based on the candidate’s NEET UG 2026 score, state merit rank, reservation criteria, seat availability and college preferences. Andhra Pradesh is expected to fill around 7,465 MBBS seats, along with BDS seats offered by participating dental colleges across the state.