NEET UG 2026: What happens if your biometric detail fails to capture? NTA clarifies

NEET UG 2026 Biometric Details: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3, preparations are in full swing across the country. This year too, over 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. The admit cards have already been released, and candidates have been advised by the NTA to carefully follow exam day guidelines.

Among the key procedures at the exam centre is the multi-layered verification process, which includes frisking, checking of admit cards and valid photo ID, and biometric authentication before entry into the examination hall. Biometric verification is a mandatory step designed to ensure transparency and prevent impersonation during the exam.