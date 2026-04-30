NEET UG 2026: What happens if your biometric detail fails to capture? NTA clarifies

NEET UG 2026 Biometric Details: With the National Testing Agency (NTA) set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 exam on May 3, preparations are in full swing across the country. This year too, over 24 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. The admit cards have already been released, and candidates have been advised by the NTA to carefully follow exam day guidelines.
Among the key procedures at the exam centre is the multi-layered verification process, which includes frisking, checking of admit cards and valid photo ID, and biometric authentication before entry into the examination hall. Biometric verification is a mandatory step designed to ensure transparency and prevent impersonation during the exam.
However, in some cases, candidates may face issues during biometric verification due to technical glitches or other limitations. Addressing this concern, the NTA has issued a clear advisory on what candidates should do if their biometric details fail to capture on exam day.
“If the biometric verification of a candidate cannot be completed due to technical or physical issues, the candidate will still be permitted to enter the examination room after submitting a written undertaking.”
According to the notice, if biometric verification cannot be completed due to reasons such as device malfunction, poor quality of biometric data, connectivity issues with UIDAI, or physical inability to provide biometric data, the candidate will still be allowed to enter the examination room. However, they will be required to submit a written undertaking, the format of which will be provided at the exam centre itself.
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The NTA has also clarified that once candidates enter the exam hall, they will not be disturbed during the examination hours (2 pm to 5 pm, or up to 6 pm for PwD candidates) for biometric processes. Candidates are advised to remain calm and follow instructions given by centre officials in case of any such issue.