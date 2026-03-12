NEET UG 2026 application correction window open; edit registration form by March 14

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 12 opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). The NEET UG application 2026 starte,d on February 8 and continued till March 11. Candidates who have made errors in the application form can now edit and make changes by March 14. The official website to do the corrections in the NEET UG application form 2026 is neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will be allowed to change any one of these two fields – father’s name, qualification, and occupation, or mother’s name, qualilication and occupation.

Changes and additions in these will be allowed – educational qualification details: Class 10 and Class 12, state or UT from where Class 12 is passed or appearing, category, sub-category, PwD, signature, and number of attempts in NEET UG 2026.

Candidates will be allowed to change the examination city selection and medium of examination based on their permanent and present address.

A candidate who has registered with an identity other than Aadhaar will be allowed to change identity details.

If there is an impact on the fee, then the additional fee will be charged as applicable, NTA said while announcing the NEET UG 2026 application correction dates, adding that corrections in these fields will be applicable only after the payment of an additional fee, if any.

The only one-time correction will be allowed to the candidate – once the corrections are done and submitted, the NEET UG 2026 application forms will be frozen, NTA added.

NEET UG is the sole exam in India to shortlist candidates for UG medical courses. For the last two years, over 20 lakh students have been registering for the exam. Last year, 22.7 lakh registered for NEET UG. In 2024, as many as 24,06,079 candidates registered for the exam. In 2023, it was 20,87,462. In 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, the number of registered candidates in NEET UG was 18,72,343, 16,14,777, 15,97,435, and 15,19,375, respectively.