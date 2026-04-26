NEET UG 2026: NTA not to release admit cards today at neet.nta.nic.in; new date here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an update that the NEET UG admit cards will not be released today (April 26). Without mentioning the reason for the delay, the Agency posted that the NEET UG 2026 admit cards will be available to all candidates by 10 am on April 27.

NEET UG Admit Cards 2026 | LIVE updates

“NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 am on Monday, 27th April 2026. Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts. Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated,” posted NTA on the X microblogging site.

NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on Monday, 27th April 2026. Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts. Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated. #NEET2026 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

Once released, registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG exam is on May 3. The examination will be conducted for a duration of three hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm. PwD candidates who opt for compensatory time will be given one additional hour.

In case of any error or inaccuracy in the admit card, candidates can approach the NTA authorities and helpline from 10 am to 5 pm. The admit card is a mandatory document without which the candidate will not be granted entry into the examination centre.

NEET UG 2026: Steps to download

Here are the steps you can follow to download your admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “NEET UG 2026” admit card

Step 3: Enter login details such as application number, date of birth, or password

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit

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Step 5: A new window displaying your admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and get it printed for future use

Candidates will be assessed on their knowledge of physics, chemistry, and biology. There will be a total of 180 compulsory questions, with chemistry and physics containing 45 questions each and biology (botany and zoology) comprising 90 questions. Each correct answer will yield four marks, while each incorrect answer will deduct one mark.

No marks will be given to unattempted questions. Every question will have a unique answer. However, if more than one option is found to be correct, four marks will be awarded to all the candidates who have marked either of the correct answers. In the event a question is dropped, four marks will be awarded to all the candidates regardless of whether the question was attempted or not.