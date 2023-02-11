NEET UG 2023: Tips and tricks for acing exam in 3 months

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2023 has been confirmed to take place on May 7 this year by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Last year the highly competitive entrance exam saw over 18 lakh registrations and with just a little over 3 months remaining for the 2023 exam, it is time for the candidates appearing for the examination to push their preparations for acing this entrance exam.

By achieving a good rank in the national-level entrance exam, students get a chance to enroll in the top medical colleges and universities in the country providing MBBS, BDS, AYUSH & other nursing courses.

Preparing for any competitive examination relies upon the discipline shown by the candidate. With a good strategy along with the right guidance, any applicant willing to go the extra mile can ace NEET 2023.

Exam Pattern of NEET 2023

The test will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode with the exam duration being 3 hours and 20 minutes. A total of 200 questions will be provided to the candidates, out of which they will have to attempt 180 with the total achieving marks being 720.

The paper will be divided into three subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Candidates will gain 4 marks for each correct answer while 1 negative marking for each incorrect answer. The physics and chemistry sections will have a total of 50 questions whereas the biology section will have a total of 100 questions.

NEET 2023 Syllabus

Physics

Physical world and measurement, Electro statistics, Kinematics, Current electricity, Magnetic effects of current and magnetism, Work, energy, and power, Motion of systems of particles and rigid body, Laws of Motion, Electromagnetic waves, Optics, Electromagnetic induction and alternating currents, Properties of bulk matter, Dual nature of matter and radiation, Gravitation, Thermodynamics, Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices, Oscillations and wave, and Behavior of perfect gas and kinetic theory

Chemistry

Some basic concepts of chemistry, Solid state, Structure of atom, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical kinetics, States of matter: Gases and liquids, Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, Thermodynamics, Surface chemistry, General principles and processes of isolation of elements, Equilibrium, P-block elements, Redox reactions, Chemical bonding and molecular structure, D- and f-block elements, Hydrogen, Coordination compounds, S-block elements (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Alcohols, Some p-Block elements, phenols, and ethers, Organic chemistry – Some basic principles and techniques, Haloalkanes and haloarenes, Aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, Hydrocarbons, Environmental chemistry, Biomolecules, polymers, and chemistry in everyday life, Organic compounds containing nitrogen

Biology

Diversity in the living world, Genetics and evolution, Cell structure and function, Reproduction, Biology and human welfare, Structural organization – Plants and animals, Plant physiology, Human physiology, Ecology and environment, Biotechnology and its applications

NEET 2023 Preparation Tips

1) Preparing a timetable- As there are 3 months remaining for the examination, candidates need to prepare a timetable by dividing time equally for all subjects (or as they see best). The timetable will help keep the speed of the student on track and will help them complete the preparation on time.

2) Understanding the syllabus and mastering NCERT Books- As the questions in NEET 2023 are majorly based upon NCERT, students need to master the NCERT books while understanding the fundamentals behind every topic.

3) Conceptual clarity is key- For acing the medical exam, the candidates need to keep clearing their doubts and understand the topics with clarity. Referring to other study materials can be beneficial for students.

4) Test yourself with Mock papers- Mock exams are game-changers in any difficult entrance exam. Taking them will help the candidate evaluate oneself while finding the weaknesses where they need to focus.

5) Expert guidance- Students need to seek expert guidance to clear their doubts and problems to move on with their preparation.

6) Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will lead to better brain functioning- Doctors say that the human brain has the best functioning in the morning which is why candidates need to give their brains enough time to relax. By encouraging themselves to study early in the morning rather than late at night, candidates will be able to maximize their brain functioning.

The correct strategy and effective time management are important in determining an aspirant’s rank. This time is best for aspirants to master their preparation and time-management skills. Learning how to maintain accuracy and quality when responding to a single question while identifying and addressing the weak areas is also essential.

(The author is Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes)