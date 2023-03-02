NEET UG 2023: Registrations likely to begin on March 5, says NTA official

NEET UG 2023: The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam will commence by March 5, a NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency.
According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. While the registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February, the NTA official had told indianexpress.com that the application process will take a little more time, and commence by first week of March.
Meanwhile, according to the recently released draft regulations, National Medical Commission (NMC) may conduct the NEET UG exam or may designate any such agency or authority to conduct the entrance exam. However, the Under Graduate Medical Education Board shall determine the language, manner and modalities etc.
The guidelines state that no student shall be eligible to pursue graduate medical education either in India or elsewhere, except by scoring the minimum eligible score at the NEET UG exam. To appear for the undergraduate entrance exam, a candidate must have successfully cleared class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology and English in the last two years of school.