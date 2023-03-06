NEET UG 2023 application: Top 5 states with highest registrations

NEET UG 2023 The National testing Agency (NTA) will today start registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. Once the registration begins, interested candidates can apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.
In 2022, a total of 18,72,343 candidates registered and 17,64,571 appeared for the NEET UG exam at 3,570 different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India.
Last year, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of NEET UG registrations (2.5 lakh), out of which 2.4 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 8.07 lakh qualified, as per a data shared by the NTA.
|Registered
|Appeared
|Qualified
|Maharashtra
|2,56,126
|2,44,903
|8,07,538
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,29,115
|2,19,197
|1,17,316
|Tamil Nadu
|1,42,894
|1,32,167
|8,07,538
|Karnataka
|1,33,255
|1,22,423
|72,262
|Kerala
|1,28,053
|1,16,395
|64,034
After Maharashtra, UP was the second highest state in terms of candidates with 2.29 lakh registrations, and 2.19 lakh attendance (out of which 1.17 lakh qualified). UP was followed by Tamil Nadu’s 1.42 lakh registrations, Karnataka’s 1.33 lakh registrations and Kerala’s 1.28 lakh candidates.
The number of candidates who registered for the NEET UG exam has increased by 23 per cent in the past four years and the number of candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam also increased by 25 per cent, according to data provided by the NTA.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Registered
|1519375
|1597435
|1614777
|1872343
|Present
|1410755
|1366945
|1544273
|1764571
In 2019, a total of 15.1 lakh candidates had registered for the exams, out of which 14.1 lakh appeared for the exam. These numbers increased to 15.9 lakh registrations and 13.6 lakh of attendance in 2020. The number, then, took a good jump and increased to 16.1 lakh registrations in 2021, out of which 15.4 lakh were present for the exam.
After Covid, the NEET UG registrations increased by over 15 per cent as the number jumped to 18.7 lakh in 2022, and the number of people who appeared for the exam also increased from 15.4 lakh to 17.6 lakh (14.2 per cent).
Similarly, there has been an increase in the number of male and female candidates registering for the NEET UG exam, over the course of past four years. Male candidates have increased from 6.8 lakh in 2019 to 8.07 lakh in 2022(18.68 per cent), and the number of female candidates increased by 26.1 per cent (8.3 lakh in 2019 to 10.6 lakh in 2022).
While the number of male and female candidates has increased by 13 and 17 per cent respectively from 2021 to 2022, too, the same has not been observed in the registrations of transgender candidates. The number of transgender candidates increased by 83.3 per cent in the past four years (6 in 2019 to 11 in 2022), but decreased from 15 in 2021 to 11 in 2022.