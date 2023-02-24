NEET UG 2023 registration to begin in March: NTA official

According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. While the registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February, the NTA official had told indianexpress.com that the application process will take a little more time.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today heard the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. However, no decision was taken, as the bench has decided to hear the plea further on Monday (February 27). “No orders given today. Arguments both sides were done,” FAIMA chief, Rohan Krishnan said.