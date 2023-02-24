scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
NEET UG 2023 registration to begin in March: NTA official

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date: Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. (Representative image. Express photo)
NEET UG 2023: The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam will commence by the first week of March, a NTA official has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. While the registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February, the NTA official had told indianexpress.com that the application process will take a little more time.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today heard the petition for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET PG) 2023. However, no decision was taken, as the bench has decided to hear the plea further on Monday (February 27). “No orders given today. Arguments both sides were done,” FAIMA chief, Rohan Krishnan said.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 18:40 IST
