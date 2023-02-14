NEET UG 2023 Registration to begin by end of February: NTA Chief

NEET UG 2023: The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam will commence by the end of this month, NTA Chief Vineet Joshi has confirmed to indianexpress.com. Once released, candidates will be able to apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. The registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February. However, the registration has not started yet.

Additionally, NTA Chief has also confirmed that the registration for JEE Main Session 2 will begin either today (February 14) or by the morning of February 15.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the NEET PG exam will be conducted as per schedule on March 5. NEET PG aspirants have been protesting asking for postponement of the exam. Also, the NEET PG internship cut-off was recently extended to August 11, making 13,000 more students eligible to appear for the exam.