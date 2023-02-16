scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
NEET UG 2023: Overlapping syllabus between NEET and 12 board exams

NEET UG 2023: The preparation for board examinations directly contributes to the NEET preparation for every candidate. Here's how you can balance your studies for CBSE boards and NEET.

cbse and neet preparationNEET is an entrance exam for medical colleges across India that is conducted at the pan-India level by the NTA. (File image)

— Saurabh Kumar

The board examinations for class 12 have already started or will begin soon in many states. This means a lot of the students appearing must have already completed their preparation for it and would be going through their revision strategies. But as students go through their revision, the biggest dilemma faced by them is if they should continue their revision or shift their focus toward the upcoming NEET UG examination scheduled to be held on May 7

NEET UG is an entrance exam for admission to the medical colleges across India. Getting into these colleges requires tremendous effort and commitment but while the examination requires every candidate to devote their full attention to the medical exam, that doesn’t mean that one can afford to neglect their board exams. They are equally important, if not more.

Read |NEET UG 2023 Registration Update: Application forms to release by end of February, confirms NTA Chief

With these two strenuous examinations coming back-to-back, the students wanting to appear for both are finding it difficult to cope with the increased pressure and added stress of the two. The good news is that the NEET syllabus also contains the NCERT curriculum for class 12. The preparation for board examinations directly contributes to the NEET preparation for every candidate.

Overlapping syllabus between NEET and 12 board exams-

Physics- Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Atoms and Nuclei, Optics, Current Electricity, Electronic Devices, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, and Electromagnetic Waves

Chemistry- General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, Solutions, Coordination Compounds, Surface Chemistry, Solid State, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, d and f Block Elements, p- Block Elements, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Biomolecules, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Chemistry in Everyday Life, and Polymers

Biology- Biotechnology and Its Applications, Biology and Human Welfare, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, and Ecology and Environment

Some crucial pointers one must remember while preparing for both the class 12 board exams and the NEET are-

Focus on overlapping topics- The class 12 board exam syllabus and the NEET syllabus share a number of topics. To make the most out of your time, thoroughly study those topics. Your NEET preparation would be simple if you focus on studying the common syllabus topics for the two important exams. After all, the board exam syllabus revision includes a part of your NEET revision.

Prepare a timetable and force yourself to strictly follow it- Discipline is key for cracking any competitive examination. It is considered to be one of the biggest leaps in achieving any goal. Following a proper timetable, it will improve your proficiency and cut down on the time taken to answer any question.

Also read |NEET UG 2023: Tips and tricks to ace exam in 3 months

 Test yourself every week with Mock Tests- Mock Exams will help in increasing your speed while solving the question paper. It is important for any candidate to finish the paper in the given time. It is a common notion that “practice makes perfect” which is why it is important to practice.

 Prepare notes- Note-making is one of the most important tasks while preparing for any exam. It isn’t possible to go back to the book and that exact page and line whenever you think about it. But a shorter note about it will help you retain information better.

 Avoid different sources of study material- One of the biggest mistakes any student makes is when they go looking out for different sources of study material. Pick your choice of the many books available (preferably NCERT) to stick to them. Use them to master and tighten your grip on the important topics for both Board Exams and NEET 2023.

Highly competitive examinations are a part of life and it is essential to overcome the pressure of achieving good grades/marks, but balancing between Boards Exams and NEET examination is an extremely tough task. However, through proper and strategic planning along with hard work, students can achieve a good rank in NEET as well as a good percentage in the 12th Class.

(The author is Chief Academic Officer (CAO), Vidyamandir Classes)

