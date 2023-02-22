NEET UG 2023: Why NCERT books are a must for preparation

With over 15 lakh students appearing for the NEET UG every year, it is known to be one of the toughest exams in the country. By achieving a high rank in NEET UG examination, students take the first step towards getting into the top medical colleges/universities in the country.

NEET UG is divided into 3 subjects- Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The competitive examination is known to test a candidate’s fundamentals about the given topics while also testing their time management skills. A test consists of a total of 180 questions which must be solved in three hours with the total number of achievable marks being 720.

To ace the UG examination, it is essential for every candidate appearing for the exam to choose effective and appropriate study material. Not choosing the right books can lead to wasting a lot of crucial preparation time. NCERT books are the most appropriate and important books when it comes to preparation for the NEET exam. Around 50 to 70 per cent of the questions are asked from these books as they help in clearing the fundamentals of various important topics as well as clearing all the theoretical concepts of the subjects.

NEET UG topics that are covered in NCERT Books-

Physics-

Class 11- Thermodynamics, Properties of Bulk Matter, Kinematics, Gravitation, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Laws of Motion, Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory, Physical World and Measurement, and Oscillations and Waves

Class 12- Electronic Devices, Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents, Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism, Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation, Atoms and Nuclei, Optics, Current Electricity, Electrostatics, and Electromagnetic Waves

Chemistry-

Class 11- Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties, Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure, Hydrogen, States of Matter: Gases and Liquids, Structure of Atom, Basic Concepts, Thermodynamics, Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Environmental Chemistry, Redox Reactions, Equilibrium, s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals), Some p-Block Elements, and Hydrocarbons

Class 12- General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements, Surface Chemistry, Solutions, Coordination Compounds, Solid State, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, p- Block Elements, Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids, Biomolecules, d and f Block Elements, Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen, Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers, Chemistry in Everyday Life, and Polymers

Biology-

Class 11- Cell Structure and Function, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Diversity in Living World, Plant Physiology, and Human Physiology

Class 12- Biotechnology and Its Applications, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Ecology and Environment, and Biology and Human Welfare

Why NCERT books are a must for NEET preparation-

Provides clarity- Candidates can have a strong understanding of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology by thoroughly studying from NCERT textbooks. The books will help in the preparation as the applicants will have complete clarity of thought while attempting NEET’s conceptually-based questions.

Easier language- The language used in NCERT textbooks is clear and easy to understand for candidates. Also, the conceptual components use a straightforward approach, which makes it simpler for applicants to grasp accurately.

Serve as the foundation for NEET Exam- Several questions are taken directly from NCERT textbooks or use the same question format because the NEET Exam focuses its question paper design on all these textbooks. Aspirants should thoroughly practice from NCERT books since around 50 and 70% of NEET questions are from these books.

Easy diagrams – NCERT books have an easier outlook on diagrams, especially while preparing for the Biology section of the examination. The diagrams are explained to the point while some textbooks other than NCERT have very detailed diagrams which sometimes confuse the aspirants preparing for NEET 2023.

As only a little over 2 months are remaining for NEET UG 2023, candidates need to use this time for improving their preparation skills and grasp every topic while focusing on their time-management skills as well. This time is also important to clear any doubts the candidates have as the most basic doubts can prove to be head-turners at the last momen