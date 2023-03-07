NEET-UG 2023: MBBS admission process in top Gujarat medical colleges, previous year cut-offs

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. Candidates qualifying for the entrance test and fulfilling other major criteria can register for NEET counselling 2023. NTA (National Testing Agency) will announce the dates for counselling soon after the declaration of the NEET UG 2023 results.

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) will conduct the NEET 2023 counselling process in Gujarat after the declaration of the result.

Candidates can apply for Gujarat Medical counselling at the official website- medadmgujarat.org. Before applying for counselling, know the best Gujarat medical colleges and their admission process and MBBS cut offs.

NEET 2023: Gujarat UG medical admission process

— Candidates qualifying for the NEET 2023 examination will have to register themselves by filling the Gujarat MBBS application form.

— Gujarat state authority will release the state merit list in the PDF format based on the details filled in the form.

— Aspirants included in the merit list will have to fill in their college and course preferences in online mode.

— Admission will be granted on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats and NEET 2023 rank.

— Medical aspirants who will be allotted the seats will have to report in the institution within the given time frame.

NEET 2023: Cutoff for medical colleges of Gujarat

Below given are the previous year’s opening ranks for MBBS in top medical colleges of Gujarat.