Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Registration process to begin on March 5

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Released Live: Registration process will start at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | March 4, 2023 16:34 IST
NEET UG 2023 Application form releasedNEET Application Form 2023 Live Updates: NEET UG 2023 registration process started at the official website. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: The National testing Agency (NTA) will start registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on March 5. Interested candidates can now apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 |Check MBBS admission process in top Karnataka medical colleges, previous years’ cut-offs

Earlier, the registration was scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February, but the NTA official had told indianexpress.com that the application process will begin by the end of February. However, on February 24, a senior official confirmed to indianexpress.com that the registration will likely begin “by the first week of March”.

Once the registration begins, candidates will have to first visit the official NTA website, and then key in all the required personal and educational details. After that, aspirants will have to upload the asked documents and scanned images, pay the application fees and then submit the form. Candidates are advised to download and save the application form for future reference.

Live Blog

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Registration process has commenced today. Interested candidates can now apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

16:34 (IST)04 Mar 2023
NEET UG 2023: Registration process likely to begin tomorow

NTA is likely to begin the NEET UG 2023 registration process tomorrow i;e March 5. Interested candidates can apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in once the registration process begins

NEET UG 2023 registration begins NEET UG 2023: The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. (Representative image. Express photo)

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: According to the official NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 2023. While the registration was earlier scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February, the NTA official had told indianexpress.com that the application process will begin by the end of February. However, it was later pushed to March first week, a senior official told Indian Express.

