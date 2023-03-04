NEET UG 2023 LIVE Updates: Registration process to begin on March 5

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live Updates: The National testing Agency (NTA) will start registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 on March 5. Interested candidates can now apply at the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the registration was scheduled to take place between the second week of January to last week of February, but the NTA official had told indianexpress.com that the application process will begin by the end of February. However, on February 24, a senior official confirmed to indianexpress.com that the registration will likely begin “by the first week of March”.

Once the registration begins, candidates will have to first visit the official NTA website, and then key in all the required personal and educational details. After that, aspirants will have to upload the asked documents and scanned images, pay the application fees and then submit the form. Candidates are advised to download and save the application form for future reference.