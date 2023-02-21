scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
NEET-UG 2023: MBBS admission process in top Karnataka medical colleges, previous year cut-offs

NEET UG 2023: Written exam to be conducted on May 7. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore is responsible for conducting MBBS counselling in Karnataka.

NEET UG 2023 Karnataka counsellingThe Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), Bangalore conducts the counselling for MBBS admissions in Karnataka. ( Express image by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative Image)

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. Candidates qualifying for the entrance test can register for NEET counselling 2023. NTA (National Testing Agency) will announce the dates for counselling soon after the declaration of the entrance test results.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts counselling for MBBS admissions in Karnataka. To register for Karnataka MBBS 2023, a candidate must qualify NEET UG entrance test and must fulfil the state domicile criteria. 

The complete schedule for the Karnataka MBBS admission process will be released by KEA after the declaration of NEET 2023 results. Candidates can register for the MBBS admission process on the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Karnataka MBBS Admission – Cutoff for Top MBBS colleges

Institute  Rank (2022) Rank (2021) Rank (2020)
AJ institute of medical sciences and research centre, Mangalore 43091 39173 32589
Bangalore medical college and research institute 4140 2138 3857
Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Science, Bengaluru 10844 7944 15834
Karnataka institute of medical sciences, Hubballi 12862 9547 14448
Kasturba medical college, Mangalore 9933 6670 11031
Mysore medical college and research institute 8610 4905 7011 

Check the Karnataka MBBS admission process 

During counselling, candidates will be asked to submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission to Karnataka NEET 2023. Check the complete admission process below. 

— To apply for admission to Karnataka MBBS admission, students will have to submit the online application form and undergo a document verification process. 

— The Karnataka MBBS merit list will be released for eligible candidates, on the basis of registration.

— Based on the state merit list, the Karnataka MBBS counselling for 85% state quota and 100% private colleges seats will be conducted. 

— During counselling, candidates will be asked to submit their choices of courses and colleges for admission to Karnataka NEET 2023. 

— Shortlisted candidates will need to report to the allotted institute along with original documents.

