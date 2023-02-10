NEET UG 2023: Application process, exam date, eligibility and more; answers to all FAQs

The National Testing Agency will soon announce the registration dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2023 (NEET UG 2023). The exam is held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other colleges/ Deemed Universities / institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in the country. Last year, the exam was conducted in 13 languages.

When will the NEET UG 2023 registration begin?

The National Testing Agency is yet to announce the dates for NEET UG 2023 registration. Once the window opens, candidates have will be able to register through the official website— neet.nta.nic.in

How to register for NEET UG 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website— neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for NEET UG 2023 registration on the homepage

Step 3: Click on new registration and fill details such as name, date of birth, gender, mobile number and email address

Step 4: Once registered, login using your application number and password

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

Last year, the application fee for general candidates was Rs 1600; general EWS and OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates was Rs 1500; SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates was Rs 900 and for candidates from outside of India the fee was Rs 8500.

When will the NEET UG 2023 be held?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate programmes will be held on May 7.

What is the eligibility for NEET UG 2023?

The eligibility criteria for this year hasn’t been announced yet. However, last year the eligibility criteria was— students shall be at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before December 31 of the year of their admission to the first year of the undergraduate programmes. There was no upper age limit.

What is the paper pattern for NEET UG 2023?

Till last year, NEET UG was a pen and paper based test where candidates answer on an OMR sheet with a ballpoint pen. Any candidate tampering with the OMR at any stage will be debarred for three years. The duration of the test will be three hours.

There are four subjects that the students have to study— Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will have two sections— Section A comprising 35 questions and section B comprising 15 questions. In section B candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions out of 15.

Both sections will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

What are the maximum marks for NEET UG 2023?

Last year, the NEET UG exam was for 720 marks, each subject for 180 marks. Section A of each subject comprised 140 marks and section B for 40 marks. For every correct answer four marks were awarded and for every wrong answer one mark was deducted. And 0 for every unattempted question.