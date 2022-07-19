scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

NEET UG 2022: Unofficial answer keys released; check details

NEET UG 2022: While the NTA has not yet released any information about the official answer key, some agencies have released their unofficial answer keys for the NEET UG 2022 exam.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 9:50:21 pm
NEET UG, NEET UG answer key, NEET UG 2022NEET UG 2022: The candidates are now waiting for NTA to release the answer key. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) on July 17. This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and the Agency recorded an attendance of 95 per cent.

The candidates are now waiting for NTA to release the answer key. While the NTA has not yet released any information about the official answer key, some agencies have released their unofficial answer keys for the NEET UG 2022 exam. By using the NEET unofficial answer key, candidates can estimate their expected NEET scores.

Read |NEET-UG 2022: National Commission for Women asks NTA to probe Kerala dress row

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor 

In order to determine the exam score, students should know the number of correct answers and incorrect answers. 

NEET UG 2022: How to check official answer key once released

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be a link available to download the official answer key.

Step 3: Click on that link, and you will be redirected to a new window or tab.

Step 4: NEET UG 2022 official answer key will be available in a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Also read |NTA NEET UG 2022 Exam Analysis: Easy, but lengthy; experts predict increase in cut-off

Through this official answer key, candidates can calculate their score, and can also raise objections if any. Aspirants can submit their objections to the NTA through the official email address or the link which may be provided by the NTA on the official website.

NTA will soon release the NEET 2022 OMR sheet and final answer keys for all question paper codes on the official website. The final result for NEET UG 2022 will only be released after the NTA reviews all the objections submitted by the candidates.

