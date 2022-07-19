NEET UG 2022: Unofficial answer keys released; check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) on July 17. This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and the Agency recorded an attendance of 95 per cent.

The candidates are now waiting for NTA to release the answer key. While the NTA has not yet released any information about the official answer key, some agencies have released their unofficial answer keys for the NEET UG 2022 exam. By using the NEET unofficial answer key, candidates can estimate their expected NEET scores.

In order to determine the exam score, students should know the number of correct answers and incorrect answers.

NEET UG 2022: How to check official answer key once released

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be a link available to download the official answer key.

Step 3: Click on that link, and you will be redirected to a new window or tab.

Step 4: NEET UG 2022 official answer key will be available in a PDF document.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Through this official answer key, candidates can calculate their score, and can also raise objections if any. Aspirants can submit their objections to the NTA through the official email address or the link which may be provided by the NTA on the official website.

NTA will soon release the NEET 2022 OMR sheet and final answer keys for all question paper codes on the official website. The final result for NEET UG 2022 will only be released after the NTA reviews all the objections submitted by the candidates.