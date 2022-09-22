scorecardresearch
NEET UG 2022: Tamil Nadu counselling registration begins; check how to apply

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Interested students can apply for these degree courses at the official website — tnmedicalselection.net — before 5 pm of October 3.

NEET UG Tamil Nadu Counselling, NEET UG counselling, TN neet counselling, mbbs, bds admissionsNEET UG Tamil Nadu Counselling: The cost of application form of Rs 1000 (non-refundable) should be paid through online payment. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu today released the application form for Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 admission (for MBBS / BDS Degree courses). Interested students can apply for these degree courses at the official website — tnmedicalselection.net.

According to the official notification, the counselling process has opened specifically for management and government quota, and candidates have time till 5 pm of October 3 to submit their online applications.

NEET PG 2023 to be held in March, tentative schedule released

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2022 counselling: How to fill application form

Step 1: Visit the official website — tnmedicalselection.net.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for online applications of MBBS and BDS degree courses, available under the ‘notifications’ tab.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to click on the link for online application.

Step 4: Register using the required details, and then fill the application form with asked personal details and educational qualifications.

Step 5: Upload all documents and submit the fees, before submitting the form. Make sure you download and save the final application form and fees receipt dur future reference.

18-year-old from Naxal-dominated Bhamragad taluka beats the odds, scores 62% in NEET UG

The cost of application form of Rs 1000 (non-refundable) should be paid through online payment via. bank payment portal in the websites.

Candidates should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have completed 17 years on or before December 31, 2022. Also, candidates should remember that the rank list will be available on the official websites and results will not be communicated individually to them.

