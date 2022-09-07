scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

NTA NEET Results 2022: Dip in cut-off, pass percentage stands at 56.28

NEET UG Result 2022: There are 16 female candidates in the list of the top 50, including the all India topper - Tanishka from Rajasthan. She scored 715 marks.  In total, 5.63 lakh candidates cleared the exam. 

NEET, NEET Result 2022, NEET UG Result 2022NEET UG 2022 results: Check cut-off here. Express Photo by Gajendra/ Representative image

NEET Results 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Wednesday declared the results for NEET-UG 2022 exam, which has been cleared by 9.93 lakh candidates. Overall, the pass percentage stood at 56.28, nearly the same as last year. The result is available at nta.neet.nic.in. 

A look at the qualifying criteria, however, shows that cut-offs dipped across categories –  in the case of general candidates from 138 in 2021 to 117 this year and from 108 to 93 in the case SC, ST and OBC candidates.

In 2020, the cut-offs were even higher at 147 for general candidates and 113 for reserved categories.

NEET UG Result 2022: How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

Among the top 50 candidates, nine belong to Karnataka, followed by Gujarat and Delhi with five each; Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal threw up four toppers each; Rajasthan and Maharashtra three each; Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Haryana two each;  Punjab, Jammu , Goa, Uttar Pradesh,  Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala one each.

In a statement, NEET (UG) senior director Dr Sadhana Parashar said “18.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, a rise from 16.1 lakh in 2021.” The entrance, which is the gateway to undergraduate medical seats in colleges across India, was held in 13 languages across 3570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 overseas centres.

As many as 78.8 per cent candidates took the exam in English, followed by Hindi at 13.82 per cent. The share of candidates who took the exam in the remaining regional languages were 7.34 per cent.

Category-wise break-ups of the qualifying candidates show that 13.3 per cent are SCs, 45.08 per cent OBCs and 4.7 per cent STs, as against last year’s 13.1 per cent, 4.6 per cent and 45.6 per cent respectively.

The examination was conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait cities.

“For state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of states, candidates may apply to their domicile states and merit list as per state rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned Counselling Authorities. The counselling for Private Medical Colleges will also be conducted by the concerned State Counselling Authority,” the NTA said in a statement.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 11:47:08 pm
