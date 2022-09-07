scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

NEET UG 2022 Result: NTA uses fictitious roll numbers for all answer sheets to enhance ‘secrecy’ during evaluation

NEET UG 2022 Result: The measure has been introduced only for NEET since this is the only pen-and-paper national-level entrance test left in the country, a senior government official told The Indian Express

neet 2022, neet ug 2022 result, neet resultNEET UG 2022 Result: OMR (or Optical Mark Recognition) answer scripts for NEET-UG are evaluated by examiners, but software.(Representative image)

NEET UG 2022 Results: In a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) introduced the practice of assigning fictitious roll numbers to the OMR answer sheets of all candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. This was done to add another layer of confidentiality to the evaluation process, a senior official told The Indian Express.

The OMR (or Optical Mark Recognition) answer scripts for NEET-UG are not evaluated by examiners, but by software. However, there is human intervention at the time the answer sheets are being physically transported or fed into the computer for evaluation. “We have introduced this measure only for NEET since this is the only pen-and-paper exam left and hence it requires manual handling of OMR sheets. JEE (Main), CUET are all computer-based tests,” the senior official said.

The official added, “We wanted to ensure that even those handling the OMR sheets in between do not know who the answer script belongs to. These fictitious numbers, which are introduced after the completion of the exam, conceal the candidate’s identity. Anyone handling the OMR sheets will be unable to decipher the real roll number, the exam centre or even the state or territory the candidate belongs to.”

Fictitious roll numbers are more commonly used by examination boards and bodies in case of exams which are evaluated by people. This measure ensures that the examiner cannot do any favours to a candidate because she is unable to identify the examinee’s roll number or even know which school, place or state or territory he or she belongs to.

The NTA will announce NEET-UG results today, i.e on September 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. NEET UG was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.

Candidates who score more marks than the cut-off are eligible to seek admission to the 15 per cent seats under the all India quota (AIQ). The AIQ seats will be filled based on NEET 2022 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For admission to the remaining 85 per cent of seats, the states shall conduct their own counselling.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the online mode. The counselling schedule will be released soon.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:31:54 pm
