NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) by the last week of August, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express. Candidates qualifying the medical entrance examination will be eligible for further admission process both at All India and state level.
Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor
Admissions to the various medical and dental colleges will be done based on the ranks secured by the aspirants. The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats, whereas the 85 per cent seats of state quota will be filled by the counselling conducted by the respective state authorities.
NEET 2022: State level admission process
Subscriber Only Stories
- The respective state authorities will release the merit list for the 85 per cent state quota counselling.
- Candidates will have to first register themselves on the respective state portals.
- After the registration is done, aspirants will have to fill the choices of courses and colleges and pay the requisite fee.
- Based on the NEET rank, filled preferences, availability of seats, and reservation criteria, seat allotment will be done.
- Candidates must report the allotted institute within the stipulated time to secure the seat.
NEET Cutoff
NEET 2022 Cutoff for admission through the state counselling will be released by the respective state counselling authorities after the admission process is completed for this year. NEET previous year’s state quota closing ranks for a few colleges is mentioned in the table below for the reference of students.
NEET 2022: State cutoff for MBBS colleges
|College Name
|Quota
|General
|Rank
|Score
|B J Medical College, Ahmedabad
|Government
|5746
|641
|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore
|Government
|4705
|646
|Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
|Home State
|33734
|570
|Medical College, Kolkata
|Home State
|5074
|644
|Doon Medical College, Dehradun
|UK Domicile
|24545
|588
Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer: Pa.Ranjith promises a trippy, colourful new-age romantic movie
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap filmPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Explained: Mumbai’s iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, and why they have returned to the city’s roads
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events
China backs Jaishankar’s remarks on Asian Century, says talks to resolve border standoff ‘effective’
Maharashtra: MSEDCL terminates service of 76 defaulting meter reading agencies
Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred with wrist injury, Gaby Lewis replaces her
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti
Early metformin use may cut COVID-19 hospitalisation, death risk by half: Study
Raju Srivastava is recovering, he’ll soon be back, says brother Deepu Srivastava
Calicut University to release UG second allotment list at uoc.ac.in; here’s list of documents needed
Delhi edu dept to monitor 57 govt schools with low pass percentage in class X boards