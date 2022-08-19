NEET UG 2022: Before result is declared, check state level admission process, cut off

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) by the last week of August, a senior NTA official has told The Indian Express. Candidates qualifying the medical entrance examination will be eligible for further admission process both at All India and state level.

Admissions to the various medical and dental colleges will be done based on the ranks secured by the aspirants. The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats, whereas the 85 per cent seats of state quota will be filled by the counselling conducted by the respective state authorities.

NEET 2022: State level admission process

The respective state authorities will release the merit list for the 85 per cent state quota counselling.

Candidates will have to first register themselves on the respective state portals.

After the registration is done, aspirants will have to fill the choices of courses and colleges and pay the requisite fee.

Based on the NEET rank, filled preferences, availability of seats, and reservation criteria, seat allotment will be done.

Candidates must report the allotted institute within the stipulated time to secure the seat.

NEET Cutoff

NEET 2022 Cutoff for admission through the state counselling will be released by the respective state counselling authorities after the admission process is completed for this year. NEET previous year’s state quota closing ranks for a few colleges is mentioned in the table below for the reference of students.

NEET 2022: State cutoff for MBBS colleges

