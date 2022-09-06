scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 Result: Date, time and websites announced

NEET UG 2022 Result Date and time: According to the NTA schedule, the score cards for NEET UG 2022 will be released on September 7 at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

neet ug result, neet ug 2022 resultNEET UG 2022 Result date and time: The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and result will be announced on September 7(File image)

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the NEET UG. The medical entrance examination was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NTA, on August 31, had released the NEET official answer key for all codes. Along with the provisional answer key. Candidates were given a time till September 2 to raise challenge against any answer given in the key. NTA had also released the NEET OMR response sheets of the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores

From this year, the NTA as removed age as tie-breaking. That means, if a tie occurs between two students, the NTA will resolve it based on marks obtained in biology. If it persists, a student gaining higher marks in chemistry gets preference followed by the candidate with fewer incorrect answers.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 12:10:28 pm
