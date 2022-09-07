scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Check the new tie-breaker formula

NTA NEET 2022 Result LIVE Updates, NEET Result 2022 Cutoffs: Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their scorecard from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Meet the NEET UG toppers here

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi I | Updated: September 7, 2022 9:35:59 am
neet result, neet ug result 2022andidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NTA NEET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today i.e on September 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in.

Read |NEET UG 2022 expected cut-off

This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. NEET UG was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.

Read |NEET UG Results 2022: When and where to check score cards

Candidates who score more marks than the cut-off are eligible to participate in the 15 per cent seats under the all India quota (AIQ). The AIQ seats will be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For admission to the remaining 85 per cent of seats, the states shall conduct individual counselling.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the online mode. The counselling schedule will be released soon.

 

Live Blog

NTA NEET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: How to check scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

09:35 (IST)07 Sep 2022
CUET UG 2022 Answer Key Releasing today

Along with the NEET Result, NTA is also planning to release the CUET UG Answer key today. The provisional answer key can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be given time to raise objections against the answer key. Read more

09:26 (IST)07 Sep 2022
NEET UG 2022: What's the new tie-breaker formula?

This year onwards, the NTA has removed age as a tie-breaking criterion. Therefore, if a tie occurs between two students, the NTA will resolve it based on marks obtained in biology. If it persists, a student gaining higher marks in chemistry will get a preference followed by the candidate with fewer incorrect answers to be preferred.

09:14 (IST)07 Sep 2022
NEET UG Result: Answer key was released on August 31

NTA had released the NEET official answer key for all codes on August 31. Candidates were given time till September 2 to raise objections against the key. NTA had also released the OMR response sheets of the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores

09:06 (IST)07 Sep 2022
NEET UG 2022 Result today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for NEET UG 2022 exam today. However, there is no confirmation on the result time yet. As per sources in NTA, the result is expected to be released in the evening. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results at neet.nta.nic.in

neet 2022 result, neet ug result, neet ug 2022 result NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates:Counselling for the medical courses will be announced after the NEET-UG 2022 results are declared. (File photo)

NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: To qualify NEET UG 2022, candidates have to score a minimum percentile score in the exam. This minimum score or cut-off score is 50th percentile for general and general – EWS category candidates, 40th percentile for the SC / ST / OBC candidates, and 45th percentile for the PWD candidates. NTA will also prepare the All India Rank list based on NEET 2020 marks. The counselling will take place based on the rank list.

