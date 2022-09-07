NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Check the new tie-breaker formula

andidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

NTA NEET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today i.e on September 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. NEET UG was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.

Candidates who score more marks than the cut-off are eligible to participate in the 15 per cent seats under the all India quota (AIQ). The AIQ seats will be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For admission to the remaining 85 per cent of seats, the states shall conduct individual counselling.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the online mode. The counselling schedule will be released soon.