NEET UG 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Check the new tie-breaker formula

NTA NEET 2022 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 today i.e on September 7. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at neet.nta.nic.in.
This year, a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the entrance test. The NEET UG exam was conducted on July 17 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing in the exam. NEET UG was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities in foreign nations.
Candidates who score more marks than the cut-off are eligible to participate in the 15 per cent seats under the all India quota (AIQ). The AIQ seats will be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For admission to the remaining 85 per cent of seats, the states shall conduct individual counselling.
Admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses will be offered on the basis of NEET 2022 scores. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the centralised counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in the online mode. The counselling schedule will be released soon.
Along with the NEET Result, NTA is also planning to release the CUET UG Answer key today. The provisional answer key can be downloaded by the candidates from the official website-cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be given time to raise objections against the answer key. Read more
This year onwards, the NTA has removed age as a tie-breaking criterion. Therefore, if a tie occurs between two students, the NTA will resolve it based on marks obtained in biology. If it persists, a student gaining higher marks in chemistry will get a preference followed by the candidate with fewer incorrect answers to be preferred.
NTA had released the NEET official answer key for all codes on August 31. Candidates were given time till September 2 to raise objections against the key. NTA had also released the OMR response sheets of the candidates. Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for NEET UG 2022 exam today. However, there is no confirmation on the result time yet. As per sources in NTA, the result is expected to be released in the evening. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results at neet.nta.nic.in