Monday, Sep 12, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 Result: Check admission process and cut-off details

NEET UG 2022 Result: MCC to conduct NEET UG counselling soon. Know the admission process and cutoff here.

The counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective authorities of the state.

NEET UG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2022 counselling will be held for 15% All India Quota. 

The counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective authorities of the state. It is important for every aspirant participating in the centralised counselling of NEET to be aware of the complete process. Read the full story to know the counselling process of MCC NEET 2022, along with the cutoff. 

NEET 2022 counselling: Admission Process 

To participate in the NEET 2022 counselling, candidates need to follow the following steps.

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by filling in the asked choices

Step 3: Fill in the choices and lock it before the last date

Step 4: The seats will be allotted based on the choices filled by the candidates, seat reservations and availability. 

Step 5: After the NEET 2022 seat allotment result, report to the allotted college with original documents to accept the seat. 

NEET 2022 cutoff for top government colleges 

The table below mentions the cutoff for top government colleges for the General category. 

NEET government colleges cutoff

Name of Medical Colleges NEET cut off for government colleges
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 53
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry 227
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow 1623
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi 1179
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi 143

 

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:08:54 am
