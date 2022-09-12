NEET-UG 2022 Result: Check admission process and cut-off details

NEET UG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon announce the counselling dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG 2022 counselling will be held for 15% All India Quota.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor

The counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective authorities of the state. It is important for every aspirant participating in the centralised counselling of NEET to be aware of the complete process. Read the full story to know the counselling process of MCC NEET 2022, along with the cutoff.

NEET 2022 counselling: Admission Process

To participate in the NEET 2022 counselling, candidates need to follow the following steps.

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Register by filling in the asked choices

Step 3: Fill in the choices and lock it before the last date

Step 4: The seats will be allotted based on the choices filled by the candidates, seat reservations and availability.

Step 5: After the NEET 2022 seat allotment result, report to the allotted college with original documents to accept the seat.

NEET 2022 cutoff for top government colleges

Advertisement

The table below mentions the cutoff for top government colleges for the General category.

NEET government colleges cutoff