Friday, Sep 09, 2022

NEET-UG 2022 Result: Both parent doctors, Jalandhar boy bags AIR 19

NEET UG 2022 result: Anmol scored 705 marks out of 720. He scored a perfect 100 per cent marks in Zoology and Botany, while scored 97 per cent and 94.4 per cent in Chemistry and Physics respectively.

NEET UG 2022 Result, neet toppersNEET UG 2022 Result: He scored 96.7 per cent in his class 12 board exams. (Image credits - Anju Chaba)

– Anju Chaba

NEET-UG 2022 Result: Jalandhar’s Anmol Garg, son of a doctor couple, bagged an All India 19th rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result declared on Wednesday. His father Dr Nitish Garg is a Cardiologist, and his mother Dr Vandna Garg is an MBBS doctor while his younger brother Akash Garg is a class 9 student.

Anmol is looking forward to getting admission to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. He scored 705 marks out of 720. He scored a perfect 100 per cent marks in Zoology and Botany, while scored 97 per cent and 94.4 per cent in Chemistry and Physics respectively.

He completed his schooling from Apeejay School Jalandhar till class 10 and switched to National Public School Delhi for classes 11 and 12. He scored 96.7 per cent in his class 12 board exams.

“I had given my best but the apprehension remains until the final result is announced” said Anmol who is happy with his rank.

“I was expecting somewhere among the top 50 but it is much better than my expectations. Apart from coaching, I dedicated 6 to 7 hours to studies. I am content with my resuly” he said.

