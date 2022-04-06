NEET-UG 2022 registration begins: Here’s how to fill the form

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 will be held on July 17, 2022, and the online registration for the same has started today onwards. More information about the NEET UG 2022 exam is released through a notification on the official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in by following these simple steps:

Steps to register for NEET-UG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET —- neet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Proceed to apply online for NEET (UG) 2022’

Step 3: Enter the credentials details (name, phone no., other details)

Step 3: After adding the phone no. you will receive a six-digit OTP

Step 4: Enter the OTP and submit the registration form

Step 5: A provisional NEET application number will be generated which needs to be preserved till the admission process is over

Step 6: Pay the fee online for the registration form and download the form for future reference.

The NEET-UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates. However, a little while back, the National Medical Commission (NMC) scrapped the upper age limit for the NEET-UG entrance exam.