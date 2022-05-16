scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

NEET-UG 2022 registration deadline extended again

The deadline has been extended in response to the Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Services' request (AFMS). Candidates can apply for the medical entrance exam on neet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 10:14:38 am
NEET-UG 2022 application form is available at neet.nta.nic.in. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates can apply for the medical entrance exam on neet.nta.nic.in until May 20.

Previously, the deadline for applications was May 15. This has been done in response to the Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Services’ request (AFMS). Those who want to study BSc Nursing at AFMC medical colleges will have to take the entrance exam starting this year.

Read |Tie-ups between Indian, foreign varsities: UGC begins outreach

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illnessPremium
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illness
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on ‘Fill Registration Form.

Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number. Upload documents.

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee

“In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said in the notification.

Also Read |Breaking the monotony: Teachers warm up to game-based learning approaches

“The FEMALE candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website neet.nta.nic.in,” it added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement