NEET-UG 2022 registration deadline extended again

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Candidates can apply for the medical entrance exam on neet.nta.nic.in until May 20.

Previously, the deadline for applications was May 15. This has been done in response to the Director-General of the Armed Forces Medical Services’ request (AFMS). Those who want to study BSc Nursing at AFMC medical colleges will have to take the entrance exam starting this year.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on ‘Fill Registration Form.

Step 3: Fill the online application form, note down the application number. Upload documents.

Step 4: Applicants will have to pay the fee by prescribed modes or format

Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee

“In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said in the notification.

“The FEMALE candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website neet.nta.nic.in,” it added.