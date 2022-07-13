scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

NEET UG 2022: Plea filed in Delhi HC to postpone medical entrance test

The petitioners, who seek to set aside the entrance test scheduled for NEET UG, said that a fresh notification rescheduling the examination date should be issued by the authorities after addressing their grievances.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 13, 2022 4:02:33 pm
NEET UG is scheduled to be held on July 17

Several aspirants planning to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the authorities to postpone the competitive examination for the year 2022 which is scheduled to be held on July 17. The NEET UG admit cards are already out.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on Thursday, the lawyer for the petitioners said.

As CUET and NEET draw near, little changeover time adds to students' worries

The petitioners, who seek to set aside the entrance test scheduled for undergraduate medical and dental courses, said that a fresh notification rescheduling the examination date should be issued by the authorities after addressing their grievances.

“This Hon’ble Court may graciously be pleased to issue any writ/directions in the nature of Certiorari or Mandamus directing the respondents to set aside the examination schedule July 17, 2022, of NEET-UG 2022 examination as mentioned in the notification dated April 6, 2022, issued by respondent no. 1/national testing agency,” the prayers said.

“Direct the respondents to issue a fresh notification rescheduling date of NEET- UG 2022 examination after considering the grievances raised by the petitioners by way of written representations dated May 12, 2022, and July 8, 2022,” it added.

The plea further prays that ‘NEET-UG Phase 2’ be conducted by the authorities after considering the “huge distance” at which certain examination centres are located for certain aspirants when the nation is facing “the current grave situation caused by floods”.

The petitioners also seek the establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism to decide within a time-bound manner all the complaints and grievances raised in respect of the examination.

