scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

NEET-UG 2022: OYO offers special discount for woman aspirants 

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17 at different centres in 497 cities across India. More than 18 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination.

By: PTI | New Delhi I |
July 13, 2022 2:39:34 pm
The hospitality tech firm said the discount scheme is valid for two days - July 16 and July 17, 2022. File.

OYO on Wednesday announced a discount scheme for women candidates appearing for NEET UG 2022, wherein those applicants travelling to their examination centres can avail up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in its hotels.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17 at different centres in 497 cities across India. More than 18 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination.

Read |NTPC launches Girl Empowerment Mission in Assam, to train 40 minors

The hospitality tech firm said the discount scheme is valid for two days – July 16 and July 17, 2022.

“The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in 497 cities across India. OYO has promised to support India’s aspiring women candidates with accommodation requirements at important examination centres,” it stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

To avail this discount, download the OYO App, click on the red ‘Nearby’ icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near your examination centre, select the coupon code ‘NEETJF’ and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button, it added.

The candidates will have access to the Wi-Fi and air-conditioning facilities at all participating hotels, OYO said.

NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law. 

 

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement