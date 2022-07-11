scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

NEET UG Admit Card Date and Time: NTA to release hall ticket tomorrow; check details

NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 11, 2022 6:07:08 pm
NEET UG 2022, NEET UG admit cards, NEET UGNEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: City intimation slip was released on June 28. (Representative image. Express photo)

NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2022 tomorrow, i.e. July 12, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released at 11:30 am on July 12. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 17 between 2 pm and 5:20 pm.

NEET-UG 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials (application number and date of birth) to log in.

Step 4: The admit card will be available.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The city intimation slip was shared with the candidates on June 28, to ensure aspirants can make their travel arrangements. “NTA has received a few representations regarding Change of Examination City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible,” an official note from NTA read.

Candidates should remember to carry their admit card with “The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA instructed.

