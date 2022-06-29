scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

NEET-UG 2022: NTA releases city intimation slip; admit card to be out soon

The city intimation slip link has been activated on the official portal for all registered and eligible candidates. The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 12:33:10 pm
NEET-UG 2022 city intimation slip is available at neet.nta.nic.in. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates today. Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in. to download the exam city intimation slip.

Read |MAH CET 2022 Application correction window opens; here’s how to apply

Through this, eligible candidates can now check the exam city which has been allotted to them.

NEET UG 2022: How to download city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the city intimation link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new window will open. Candidates have to fill in the required credentials to log-in.

Step 4: Download the city intimation slip

The city intimation slip link has been activated on the official portal for all registered and eligible candidates. The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, and will be held across various medical institutions in India for UG courses.

​​NEET 2022 is to be conducted with a revised exam pattern. The paper will feature 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into multiple sections. 

This year, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. With the upper age limit removed,  this could be one of the most challenging medical entrance exams.

 

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement