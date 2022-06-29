NEET-UG 2022: NTA releases city intimation slip; admit card to be out soon

June 29, 2022 12:33:10 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2022) exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates today. Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in. to download the exam city intimation slip.
Through this, eligible candidates can now check the exam city which has been allotted to them.
NEET UG 2022: How to download city intimation slip
Step 1: Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
Best of Express Premium
Step 2: Click on the city intimation link available on the home page.
Step 3: A new window will open. Candidates have to fill in the required credentials to log-in.
Step 4: Download the city intimation slip
The city intimation slip link has been activated on the official portal for all registered and eligible candidates. The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, and will be held across various medical institutions in India for UG courses.
NEET 2022 is to be conducted with a revised exam pattern. The paper will feature 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into multiple sections.
This year, more than 2.5 lakh candidates will appear for the exam. With the upper age limit removed, this could be one of the most challenging medical entrance exams.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-