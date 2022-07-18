NEET-UG 2022: More than 1.42 lakh students appear in Tamil Nadu, state offers counselling post exam

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday noted that a total of 1,42,286 lakh students from Tamil Nadu appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday. According to the minister, the count was higher than the last year where 1,10,971 students wrote their examination.

As many as 17,567 students from government and government-aided institutes undertook the examination this year, Subramanian said. He added that as per the directions of the chief minister, an initiative by the state health and family welfare department to provide stress-management counseling service to all the students who wrote the NEET has begun today (Monday).

The health minister said even last year, on behalf of the health department, counseling was provided to the NEET aspirants on more than one occasion to keep students in a healthy frame of mind.

Subramanian said through the 7.5 per cent internal reservation provided by the government for students who study in government schools, a total of 555 were benefited last year.

“The government that cares about the welfare of students who wrote NEET, is taking steps on providing counseling to them. Parents and students can dial the state health department’s toll-free number 104 to seek counseling,” he said.

Commenting on the measures the government is taking to seek NEET exemption, Subramanian said the bill adopted by the government in the state assembly and sent to the Governor who in turn had forwarded it to the Union Home Ministry in May this year is awaiting further procedures.