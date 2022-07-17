scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

NEET UG 2022: Medical entrance exam concludes; check further admission process

NEET UG 2022: The NTA will now release the NEET answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in, followed by the question paper.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 6:00:34 pm
NEET UG 2022, NEET UG exam, NEET UG concludesNEET UG 2022 is is held in 13 languages. (Representative image)

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET-UG) on July 17, 2022. The single largest medical entrance exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm today. 

The NTA will now release the NEET answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in, followed by the question paper. To know the entire NEET 2022 related events such as answer keys, result and counselling, read the story below. 

NEET answer key 2022 answer key

The authority will release the official answer key for NEET 2022 on its official website for all NEET question paper codes. The NEET UG 2022 answer key will provide the correct answers to the questions asked in the test. It will be released a few hours before the result. Candidates can challenge the answer key once it is released by paying a requisite amount of Rs 200.

NEET Result 2022

The NEET 2022 result will be announced on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in — in a scorecard format. To check the NEET 2022 result, students need to enter the date of birth, application number, and security pin. 

The NEET 2022 result-cum-scorecard will contain personal details, NEET 2022 qualifying marks, total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) rank, and other details of the candidates. NTA will also declare the NEET qualifying cutoff scores for General/SC/OBC/ST candidates in the NEET scorecard.

NEET 2022 Counselling 

Upon the announcement of the NEET result, qualified candidates will be able to participate in the centralised counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15 per cent  All India Quota seats and 85 per cent state quota seats by respective state authorities. 

During the counselling process, candidates must register, fill in their course preferences and colleges, and pay the NEET UG 2022 counselling session fee. Aspirants will be allocated seats based on their choices, NEET 2022 rank, available seats, and reservations.

