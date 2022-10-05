scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

NEET-UG 2022: MCC releases state quota counselling schedule, check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: A total of 4 rounds of counselling will be held for MBBS admissions while two more rounds i.e second mop-up round and stray vacancy round for BDS/ BSc Nursing coursess. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website.

neet ug counselling 2022NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in.  Express Photo by Sahil Walia

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling to be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities for the state quota seats. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in. 

The commission has set deadlines to ensure the completion of state counselling process within a stipulated time period. The first round of state counselling by the respective state counselling authorities will be conducted between JOctober 17 and October 28.  

Read |NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Answers to all FAQs regarding schedule, eligibility, medical seats

Round 2 of state counselling will begin on November 7 and will culminate on November 18. The second round of counselling for AIQ will be conducted between November 2 to 10. Additionally, the first round of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ)  will be conducted by the MCC between October 11 to 20. 

A total of 4 rounds of counselling will be held for MBBS admissions while two more rounds i.e second mop-up round and stray vacancy round for BDS/ BSc Nursing coursess. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

 

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:05:06 pm
Next Story

Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro announced: Check specifications and price

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement