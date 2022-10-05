NEET-UG 2022: MCC releases state quota counselling schedule, check details here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 counselling to be conducted by the respective state counselling authorities for the state quota seats. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

The commission has set deadlines to ensure the completion of state counselling process within a stipulated time period. The first round of state counselling by the respective state counselling authorities will be conducted between JOctober 17 and October 28.

Round 2 of state counselling will begin on November 7 and will culminate on November 18. The second round of counselling for AIQ will be conducted between November 2 to 10. Additionally, the first round of counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) will be conducted by the MCC between October 11 to 20.

A total of 4 rounds of counselling will be held for MBBS admissions while two more rounds i.e second mop-up round and stray vacancy round for BDS/ BSc Nursing coursess. The schedule will be uploaded on MCC website.