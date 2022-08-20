NEET-UG 2022: Check last year’s All India Quota admission process and cut-off

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) on July 17, 2022. The medical exam was conducted in pen and paper mode in 3570 exam centres across 497 Indian cities and 14 abroad cities.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2022 College Predictor

The NTA will soon release the official NEET 2022 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. After the answer key, NTA will announce the NEET result 2022 along with the category-wise cutoff. Candidates qualifying the NEET exam will then proceed to the counselling process. Read the full story to know the admission process of NEET AIQ counselling and cutoff.

NEET 2022 All India Quota admission process

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET 2022 counselling for 15% AIQ seats in government medical and dental colleges across the country. Through NEET counselling, 100% seats will be allotted in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs.

NEET counselling will be conducted in four rounds, namely round 1, 2, mop up and a stray vacancy round. Candidates will have to register to participate in the counselling process wherein, they have to fill the preferred choices of course and colleges.

The seats in the NEET 2022 counselling for AIQ seats will be granted on the choices filled by the candidates, NEET 2022 rank, availability of seats and reservation criteria. Aspirants who will be allotted seats will have to report to the college for further admission process.

NEET UG cutoff

The cutoff for NEET 2022 will be released along with the result. Meanwhile, students can check the NEET UG cutoff for previous years.

NEET cutoff

Advertisement

Category NEET cutoff percentile NEET cut-off 2021 scores Unreserved 50th percentile 720-138 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 137-108 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 137-122 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th percentile 121-108

Previous Year’s NEET Cutoff for All India Quota Seats

Candidates can check the previous year’s cutoff for admission through 15% AIQ seats for the top medical colleges below.